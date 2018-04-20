Home | News | Meek Mill: American rapper finally out of prison

Meek Mill: American rapper finally out of prison

Dan Soko

American rap artiste Robert Rihmeek Williams ‘Meek Mill’ has finally been released from jail after months of legal back and forth.

The “All Eyes on You” hitmaker was freed Tuesday, April 24, following a Supreme Court hearing.

Philadelphia 76ers basketball team co-owner Michael Rubin, who has been working closely with Meek since he was first incarcerated back in November 2017, first broke the news via his Instagram page.

play Philadelphia 76ers basketball team co-owner Michael Rubin, who has been working closely with Meek since he was first incarcerated back in November 2017, first broke the news via his Instagram page.

The Supreme Court ruling overturns that of Judge Genece Brinkley, who had previously been handling Meek's case and was the one who sentenced him to four years in prison for violating his 10-year long probation months shy of its conclusion, which drew worldwide outrage.

It's been a long road since then—including the revelation that Meek's arresting officer for his original sentence was considered corrupt by the Philadelphia District Attorney's office in March and was investigated for undisclosed reasons.

This doesn't mean that Meek's legal troubles are over, according to XXL. He has to return for a hearing in about three months to determine the possibility of overturning his conviction.

Meek’s release was met with massive jubilation on and off social media.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

