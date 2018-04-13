UPSA to change name to Nana Opoku-Ampomah University of Professional Studies

The University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) will soon change its name to Nana Opoku-Ampomah University of Professional studies, President Akufo-Addo has hinted.

The President made this revelation on Wednesday April 25, 2018, at a Special Congregation to confer honorary doctorate degrees on two distinguished persons.

The ceremony which took place at the University's campus in Accra was attended by His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, the Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Black Stars Coach, James Kwesi Appiah, CAF President, Dr. Ahmad Ahmad, and many other dignitaries.

The name change follows the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree on Nana Opoku-Ampomah, who is the founder and First Director of the UPSA, formerly known as the Institute of Professional Studies.

Nana Opoku-Ankomah who is also an Educationist, Businessman, and Paramount Chief of Amoafo-Bekwai in Ashanti Region was the first awardee of the Honorary Doctorate Degree.

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad was also conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law by the UPSA and shall hence be known as Dr. Ahmad.

The award recognizes Ahmad’s commitment to the promotion of the game in Africa and by extension Ghana, a country he has visited twice since becoming the President of CAF.

UPSA is a public university that provides both academic and business professional education in Ghana.

