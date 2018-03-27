NDC Exposed; 957 Worked At The Presidency Under H.e Mahama In 2016-CTI

Due to the uproar from the public that greeted the His Excellency John Dramani Mahama led government after it presented the list of about 867 as the number of employees at the presidency for 2014 to parliament, the H.E John Mahama led government deliberately chose to hide the number of workers under it at the presidency from parliament in the subsequent years until its removal through the general elections on the 7th December, 2016.

Shockingly, the former President John Mahama and the government he led have still chosen to be very secretive of the number that worked under the presidency in 2015 and 2016 respectively even when the issue of the number of employees that worked under the presidencies in the respective years in the past have become a very important issue of concern on the political debate platform of the country currently.

This curiosity by the public to know that of 2015 and 2016 under the former President John Mahama as a result energised Critical Thinkers International (CTI) to attempt a research to check if they could furnish Ghanaians with the data of the respective years, and luckily we have laid our hands on some data through some of our intelligence in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and others who worked as civil servants at the presidency under H.E John Mahama, and it has proven that the number that worked under the former President John Mahama were about 957 as they were 692, 707, 867 and 998 for the years 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2017 respectively.

We also noted that the number of ministries under the presidency under the former President Mahama were about six (6) in 2016 as against the sixteen (16) ministries and agencies under that of the current government of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.

The Dishonesty of H.E John Mahama Exposed

During Critical Thinkers International's research to ascertain the number of the workers at the presidency for the various years, we found out about some serious dishonesty on the part of the former President John Mahama and his government through the realization that some of the figures he together with his government presented to parliament for the years 2013 and 2014 were far below that of the actuals, in fact they were very inaccurate.

For instance:

The then H.E John Mahama led NDC government presented a total number of 678 to parliament as the total number of staffs at the presidency for 2013, but our close checks have revealed that it was rather 707.

Again, the former President John Mahama together with his government initially presented a number of about 692-768 to parliament as the number of employees at the presidency for 2014, but our checks have rather shown that the actual number of workers at the presidency during that period was 867.

CTI will as a result plead with the previous government under the former President John Mahama to help us with the furnish of the public with the correct figures of following;

A) the total number of workers under the Presidency in 2015

B) the total number of workers who worked as civil servants from 2012 to 2016.

Thank you

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

..........SIGNED........

Critical Thinkers International

[Creative minds, Changing the World]

