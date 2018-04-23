Disability Is Not Inabilty-Prestea Huni-Valley Mce.

Hon. Mozart presenting Horns to a beneficiary

The Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni-Valley has pledged Government's commitment to the Physically Challenged society by reiterating Nana Akufo Addo's decision to increase the Disability fund of the Assembly's Common fund to 3%.

Hon. Mozart K. Owuh made the announcement at a function organised by the PHMA on the 20th April 2018 to present items to beneficiaries of the Municipal Federation of the Disabled in Bogoso.

In his address, Hon Mozart Commended Mr. J.K Ampong, a member of the federation and an Assembly Member for his contributions on the floor of Assembly and how he champions the course of disabled people with passion.

Through his effort, the Assembly has accepted to engage the services of a sign language expert to translate during all major public functions for the deaf and dumb. This means that disability is not inability, you can also do something for yourselves and the Municipality.

"My government is committed to ensuring your welfare and that's why he has increased your percentage of the common fund to 3%" Hon. Mozart stated.

What we are seeing here today is Government's commitment to ensuring a better life for yourselves and your families as you put them into better use.

"The Assembly has decided to build a skill training centre for the physically challenged, this will enable you to acquire various skills so that begging on the streets will be eliminated entirely" the MCE announced.

Hon Mozart K. Owuh conveyed warm greetings from the MP for the area to the gathering.

"Hon Barbara Oteng-Gyasi our MP and Deputy Minister would have been here to interact with you but official duties did not allow her but let me emphasize that during the easter our MP donated wheel chairs and white canes to your federation, this shows how committed she is especially to your welfare" stated Hon Mozart.

I would urge you all to continue praying for her.

Among the items presented to the beneficiaries were wheel chairs, spraying machines, Deep freezers, Ahuja horns, wheel barrows and cash.

According to Hon. Peter Ofori, Municipal Social Services, Education and Health sub Committee Chairman, seventy-six members of the federation benefited from the first phase of the presentation.

Hon. Peter admonished the rest of the members to remain patient as their requests will be presented to them in the second phase.

Some of the beneficiaries commended government for delivering on their promise to the federation and encouraged all physically challenged in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality to register with the federation to also benefit from government support.

In a related development, the MP for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency Hon Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has assisted a disabled person in Prestea.

The Women Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Ms. Azumi Inusah on Friday, 20/04/2018 presented an amount of GH 1,200 ( one thousand two hundred) to Ms. Millicent Seidu in Prestea.

During the presentation, Ms. Azumi Inusah indicated that, the donation is one of the numerous which her MP, Hon. Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has been doing since she won election 2016.

She indicated that, Ms. Millicent Seidu (the beneficiary) is a young lady in her 20s, but she is disabled, so has over the years called for some support to start her business, but no one helped her.

But, this year, the MP was notified, and she decided to give her something small to start, so as to make her life meaningful.

The Women Organizer was accompanied by Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed ( Chief Paro), a coordinator for Cemetary Road NPP, Kelvin, boiler side coordinator and a number of polling station executives.

