Mobile money wallet to be used to renew NHIS membership

Dan Soko
Discussions are underway between MTN Ghana and authorities in the health sector for National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) subscribers to renew their membership through their MTN mobile money wallets.

This is expected to bring some relief to NHIS subscribers who most often have to queue for hours at NHIS offices to carry out the same transaction.

MTN mobile money system alone currently has about 11.6 million subscribers in Ghana as against about two million subscribers in 2012.

This came to light at a Media and Stakeholders Engagement Forum held in Sunyani where the company also used the opportunity to highlight some milestones it has chalked over the years of its operations in Ghana.

MTN Ghana, a leading telecommunication brand, said at the forum it has provided over 500,000 jobs in Ghana over the last few years of its operations in the country for content providers, distributors and its “entire partnership chain.”

Besides, it has contributed to national development in diverse ways, especially in honouring its financial obligations to the Ghana Revenue Authority and other regulatory bodies such as the National Communications Authority and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

According to the company, it paid 1,059 billion to the GRA and additional 159.4 million to NCA and GIFEC in 2017 alone.

Senior Manager in-charge of Sales Operations and Trade Marketing of MTN, Nii Adotey Mingle said the telecommunication giant would continue to upgrade its systems and infrastructure to improve service delivery.

He disclosed that MTN Ghana has earmarked $144 million this to expand network coverage in the country this year.

This amount, according to him would mainly go into the rolling out of a 695-kilometre fibre-optic infrastructure in 2018 to expand network coverage and reach out to more people across the country, adding that 1,100 new sites meant to improve coverage by 27% would be created.

He also said MTN had executed 142 projects in various parts of the country under the MTN Foundation in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

The Northern Sector Technical Head of the MTN, Charles Osei-Akoto, expressed concern about frequent fibre cuts on some highways which he said result in network outages in some areas and appealed to contractors working various projects along road networks to refrain from causing any damage to the underground fibre cables.

Dan Soko
