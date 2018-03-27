Home | News | Homosexuality: Why African Leaders Must Stand Firm Against It

Homosexuality: Why African Leaders Must Stand Firm Against It

Dan Soko
Homosexuality, sexual desire towards another of the same sex, has been a controversial global issue for a very long time. While Gay Movements are fighting for their rights, recognition and acceptance in the society, they continue to face discrimination and rejection on a daily basis, including employment and encountering issues being a couple.

On April 1, 2001, Holland became the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage, with the same rights as heterosexuals, and in 2003, Belgium won the right to marry same sex, followed by a bill passed by parliament in 2006, allowing homosexuals to adopt children. Then in 2005, Spain became the third member country of the European Union. This gave the chance to other members to follow.

Even though homosexuality is gradually gaining wider acceptance in many advanced countries across the world, the situation in Africa is entirely a different story. Many African leaders wouldn’t embrace it for various reasons. Reasons Europe and American leaders wouldn’t like to understand and accept. Africa doesn’t promote homosexuality, yet it exists. People don’t do it openly, however it is gradually surfacing because of the influence of Europe and America.

In fact Westerners are importing or recruiting Africans to homosexuality. Africa is a continent which has suffered a great deal of war, ethnic conflicts and diseases, taken thousands into their untimely grave. HIV/AIDS victims continue to die daily, without any solution, because of poverty, whilst HIV/AIDS victims in advanced countries, including, Britain, Belgium and America, receive better medical care, giving them a longer life span than victims in Africa.

As a large continent, Africa has diverse people, tribes and clans. Each clan or tribe has its own culture, custom and heritage. Certain things which are not permitted in clans and tribes are considered as taboo or abomination. Homosexuality is included.

At the same time on religious grounds, the Holy Bible the white missionaries brought to Africa to deceive Africans, is saying homosexuality is a sin. Why then should Europe and America tell Africa to legalise same sex marriage, when no one knows what comes next after the deadly AIDS?

This is the fear of African leaders. Advanced countries tell African leaders what to do but they never listen to the voice of any African leader. They don’t even feel ashamed of themselves, asking African leaders to allow man to sleep with man, when the need to help Africa to deal with its HIV/AIDS crisis has been neglected. After killing all the powerful leaders in Africa, they are still not satisfied, but determined to destroy Africa with homosexuality and immorality, but that is not going to happen.

Over the gay issue in Uganda, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Monday's signing of the bill by President Yoweri Museveni marked "a tragic day for Uganda and for all who care about the cause of human rights" and warned that Washington could cut aid to the government of the East African nation. This is a statement of underestimation. Because of the magnitude of poverty in Africa; do they want African leaders to be slaves one more time and listen to their voice, to satisfy their greed and selfishness?

African leaders have the right to decide what is good for the people. Europe and America leaders should also decide what is good for their people without any interference. Africa has had enough of sodomy through slavery, Apartheid, discrimination, racism, HIV/AIDS and other diseases. We don’t want anymore. The gay in Europe, America or elsewhere can continue to enjoy the ‘back of man,’ majority of Africans don’t want this type of enjoyment.

All over the world, leaders are fighting against drugs which are affecting the health of citizens; Africa leaders have the right to fight against whatever they consider as evil or destructive.

Robert Mugabe said, he doesn’t want homosexuality in his country, because if you lock up two men in a room for five years, the same two you will see after the door is opened. Museveni has also said Uganda doesn’t need any aid from Europe or America, because Uganda is rich. He means it. Africa will not kowtow to homosexuality.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

