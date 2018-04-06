Home | News | Abdul Salam Disappointed In GFA Boss For Dismissing George Afriyie

Abdul Salam Disappointed In GFA Boss For Dismissing George Afriyie

Dan Soko

Owner and bankroller of New Edubiase United, Yakubu Abdul Salam has expressed his displeasure following the dismissal of George Afriyie as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association.

After a meeting held on Tuesday by the Executive Committee of the GFA, George Afriyie was relieved off his duties.

It is unclear what led to the dismissal of the Liberty Professionals director but multiple reports say the country's football governing body president is not happy with the declaration of George Afriyie to contest for the Ghana FA top post in 2019.

But in an interview with Happy FM, Abdul Salam opined that heated tension between the two is not good for the development of football in the country.

“I’m very disappointed in Nyantakyi’s decision to sack his his vice. The current situation is not good for Ghana football.

"This is not the way to move Ghana football forward.”

Salam reiterated his support for Afriyie to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as the Ghana Football Association president in 2019, confident this setback will not deter his ambition.

“This will not affect George Afriyie ‘s decision to contest in the 2019 elections.

“I will also urge the football people who are in support of George Afriyie to calm down.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi who doubles as the 1st vice president of CAF is on record to have said he will not seek for re-election in 2019 when his term in office end after assuming office in December 2005.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!