Abdul Salam Disappointed In GFA Boss For Dismissing George Afriyie

Owner and bankroller of New Edubiase United, Yakubu Abdul Salam has expressed his displeasure following the dismissal of George Afriyie as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association.

After a meeting held on Tuesday by the Executive Committee of the GFA, George Afriyie was relieved off his duties.

It is unclear what led to the dismissal of the Liberty Professionals director but multiple reports say the country's football governing body president is not happy with the declaration of George Afriyie to contest for the Ghana FA top post in 2019.

But in an interview with Happy FM, Abdul Salam opined that heated tension between the two is not good for the development of football in the country.

“I’m very disappointed in Nyantakyi’s decision to sack his his vice. The current situation is not good for Ghana football.

"This is not the way to move Ghana football forward.”

Salam reiterated his support for Afriyie to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as the Ghana Football Association president in 2019, confident this setback will not deter his ambition.

“This will not affect George Afriyie ‘s decision to contest in the 2019 elections.

“I will also urge the football people who are in support of George Afriyie to calm down.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi who doubles as the 1st vice president of CAF is on record to have said he will not seek for re-election in 2019 when his term in office end after assuming office in December 2005.