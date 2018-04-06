Home | News | GCB staff donates to Weija leprosarium

GCB staff donates to Weija leprosarium

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: GCB

GCB Weija LeprosariumThyra Obuobi, second right presenting the items to the inmates of the Weija Leprosarium

Staff of GCB Bank have donated assorted items to the inmates of the Weija Leprosarium in Accra.

The items including bags of rice, cooking oil, GCB branded chocolates, used clothing, and toiletories were contributed by individual staff of the Bank.

The donation by the staff was motivated by the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The GCB delegation to the Weija Leprosarium was lead by Mrs Thyra Obuobi, Head of Corporate Affairs Department of the Bank.

Mrs Obuobi on behalf of the Bank gave the assurance that GCB would continue to support the Leprosarium.

Mr George Quansah, care taker of the Weija Leprosarium under the Lepers Aid Committee, expressed his appreciation to the staff of the Bank for going to the aid of the inmates.

Mr Quansah appealed to the Bank to provide the Leprosarium with sterilizing equipment and gauzes for treatment of wounds.

