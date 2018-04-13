Police Hospital to embark on mass burial

According to the hospital the exercise will help decongest the Mortuary

The Police Hospital Administration is to embark on a mass burial soon for about 120 unknown and unclaimed bodies as part of routine measure to decongest the Police Hospital Mortuary.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, DSP Yaw Nketiah Yeboah said the “General public is hereby informed to contact the Pathology Department of the Police Hospital for identification of persons who might have not been seen for some time now as part of search to avert being added to those earmarked for mass burial after 21 days from this announcement.”

It further said “Members of the general public are also hereby encouraged to acquire the habit of always having their National Identification Cards of any kind to help the Police and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crisis or involved in an accident.”