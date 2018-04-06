Ghanaians are complaining bitterly - Allotey Jacobs tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Central Regional Chairman of NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, NDC Central Regional Chairman, has called on President Akufo-Addo and his government not to wallow in their glories but rather listen to the voice of Ghanaians.

Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that Ghanaians are complaining bitterly about the Akufo-Addo administration.

Allotey Jacobs expressed disappointment in the overstaffing at the Presidency, regarding the list of 998 people working under the office of the President.

He found the number to be ridiculous, particularly when the ruling NPP lambasted the previous government over similar issues when they were in opposition.

He asked the government to stop praising their efforts and hiring some research institutes to conduct researches to deceive Ghanaians and themselves that the Akufo-Addo government is doing well.

To Allotey Jacobs, “Ghanaians are not seeing anything, Ghanaians are complaining bitterly. Look, it is better for you people to do a research than go and pick some people up to do a research for you to come and tell you that if we vote today, 49% is NPP.

It’s all deception. When you stuff people with money to go round to go and do research, they will come with gargantuan research that will please you. But when you go down there, it is quite different. Listen to the voice of the people”.