Home | News | Uber drivers on sitdown strike over 25% commission

Uber drivers on sitdown strike over 25% commission

Dan Soko

Uber Drivers Protest.jpegThe widely patronised taxi service Uber has been operative in Ghana for the past 2 years

Scores of Uber drivers massed up at the offices of Uber in Accra on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The drivers, who are on a sit down strike, are protesting against what they say is the unfair treatment by the transport services company.

According to the drivers, the twenty-five percent retention of all transport fares remitted to Uber, is rendering the businesses unprofitable.

Some of them who spoke to Citi Business News off the record, indicated that they have been compelled to take the action as the company has refused to act on their concerns.

Uber has been operating in Ghana for about a year now.

Its relatively improved services have led to most commercial transport users resorting to it at the expense of local taxis.

The allegations of non-payment of taxes have been rife among taxi drivers as well as Uber drivers for some time now.

The Transport Ministry and the GRA are however yet to bring finality to the matter.

Officials of Uber are yet to make any formal comment on the latest concerns of the Uber drivers.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

