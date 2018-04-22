UPSA renamed after its founder; Nana Opoku Ampomah

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

play videoMain administration block of UPSA

President Akufo-Addo has announced that government will soon rename the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) after its founder, Nana Opoku Ampomah.

The President disclosed this at a special congregation to confer an honorary doctorate degree on the Founder, Nana Opoku Ampomah and CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad.

“As a sequel to the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree on the founder, I’m happy to announce also that the council of UPSA in accordance with the statutes of the university has taken the decision to rename the university after Nana Opoku Ampomah.”

Describing it as an “excellent decision,” Nana Akufo-Addo said he has approved the name, and that Parliament will also be encouraged to ratify it at the appropriate time.

“It is an excellent decision which has received approval of the President of the Republic, so that once a parliamentary process is completed, this university will be called from henceforth Opoku Ampomah University of Professional studies,” he added.

UPSA was initially called Institute of Professional Studies until it assumed a university status.

It received a Presidential Charter in September 2008, conferring on it the status of a fully-fledged public university.

Opoku Ampomah is believed to have started the school as a private individual, but it was taken from him and given to the state during the era of former President Rawlings.

He has since been in and out of court seeking justice and also custody of some portions of the school’s land.

UMaT renamed George Grant University of Mines and Technology

President Akufo-Addo in January 2018 officially renamed the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, after the first President of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

President Nana Addo, explained that: “It is only fitting that this great modest man who can lay a legitimate claim of being the father of modern Ghanaian nationalist should be properly honoured by a grateful posterity by us who are heirs of the freedom he so violently fought for especially by the citizens of this great Western Region.”