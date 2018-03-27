Home | News | MMDCE elections: Nduom jabs Nana Addo over ‘postponement’

MMDCE elections: Nduom jabs Nana Addo over ‘postponement’

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Ndoum Inspires YouthDr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum, Founder and leader of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP)

The Founder and leader of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum, has lashed out at the Akufo-Addo government for postponing the implementation of a manifesto promise to ensure that Municipal Metropolitan and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are elected and not appointed.

President Akufo-Addo, then a candidate in 2016, promised that MMDCEs will be elected.

Although timelines were not very specific, he said the current group of MMDCEs would be the last to be elected; thus before 2020.

However, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, at a recent forum hinted that the elections will be held in 2021.

But addressing the press on the matter, Dr. Ndoum said government’s U-turn is a dent on its credibility.

He charged President Akufo-Addo to make good his promise.

“The president assured the nation that the election would take place as promised, insisting that the people he was talking to [MMDCEs] will be the last batch of MMDCEs to be appointed. Not too long after that, the Deputy Minister of Local Government, O.B Amoah, gave reasons why Ghanaians must not expect the elections of MMDCEs in 2018 or 2019, contrary to what the President said. The Minister for Local Government recently at a forum came up with a timetable and her timetable suggested that we would be electing MMDCEs in 2021.”

“It is an important matter. We have been promised, we believed it, people have gone to cast vote, power has been given to some people, but what is happening now, gives us cause for alarm,” he said.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

