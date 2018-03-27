Bechem United coach Bismark Mensah elated after returning from suspension

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United are boosted by the return of coach Bismark Mensah in the dugout after completing his three-match ban touchline ban.

Coach Mensah was handed a three-match suspension by the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee after criticizing the referee in the wake of his side's 2-0 win over Medeama SC at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

He was reported to have used harsh words on the referee in the tunnel, in protest of the calls made during the encounter.

But after serving the three-game touchline ban, the young trainer says he is happy to have returned to the dugout.

"I'm happy to be back after a three match-ban given to me by the disciplinary committee. The game against Hearts of Oak was my last day of suspension. My return is a boost for the club," Mensah told Goal.

"I was suspended because I complained about officiating in our game against Medeama and I've learned my lessons. My absence didn't affect the team that much because coaches’ main job is always done at training ground.

"However, I'll praise my assistants for doing a wonderful job in my absence and I believe that we will continue to push up on the log," he added.

Bechem will host newcomers Karela United in matchday 10 on Saturday.