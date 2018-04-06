Home | News | Doubts over Sadick Adams, Kwame Boahen availability for Hearts clash

Doubts over Sadick Adams, Kwame Boahen availability for Hearts clash

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Saddick Adams09Sadick Adams is yet to make a return to the pitch

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong says he still doesn’t know if Saddick Adams and Kwame Boahen will make their injury comeback in Sunday's Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors' highest earner, Saddick Adams is yet to taste league action after suffering an injury in the side's CAF Confederation Cup defeat to CARA Club of Congo.

It’s understood the powerful striker is making good progress, with rumours he could be back in the match against the Accra-based giants.

Kwame Boahen meanwhile, has missed the side's last seven games after he was reported to have suffered from a serious illness suspected to be 'stroke'.

Ahead of the Sunday's much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals, the duo have returned to training and rearing to play their parts in the encounter.

However, Obed Acheampong insists he’s not aware of a return date for the duo and says the decision to include the pair in the match day squad for the game lies in the bosom of the head coach.

"It will depend because the only player who couldn't kick a ball last week was Darkwah, hopefully we are looking at things for this week," Acheampong told Oyerepa FM.

"On the other hand, let's take Boahene for instance, he played and scored in a friendly game last week, Saddick also scored in that same game. But I can’t assure you if they will play on Sunday because when it comes to injury issues you can't say emphatically, but the only thing I can tell you is that Boahene and Saddick are training, but to say they will play any part in Sunday's game lies only with the coach."

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Reds will go into the game with bags full confidence following their convincing win over Wa All Stars last weekend whiles the Phobians will hope to use the match as a defining moment after their stuttering start to the campaign.

Kotoko occupy 4th on the log with 14 points while Hearts sit 11th with 11 points.

