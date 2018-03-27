Home | News | Stop political recruitment – Former Commander to IGP

Stop political recruitment – Former Commander to IGP

Dan Soko

APEATU31Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Appeatu

A former senior officer of the Ghana Police Service (rtd) Chief Superintendent Hamza Yakubu has called on the Inspector General of Police to stop the practice of politicians packing the service with their party members.

According to him, such practices have contributed to the discipline challenges faced by the service over the years.

The call comes on the back of the interdiction of three Police officers who allegedly rented their guns to robbers for their operations at Kasoa.

The officers stationed at Weija and Krokobite in Accra allegedly rented out the weapons to the suspected armed robbers for an operation over the weekend.

They were arrested after the robbers were involved in an accident with the weapons.

Speaking to Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson on Starr Today Tuesday, the retired commander of the formed Police Unit said politicians deliberately push their members into the security services order to pursue their narrow agenda.

“I believe that there is a design by some people to ensure that they push people who are not committed to security issues to get in there and do their bidding. The first point of call is the politician across the board.

“So he ( IGP) needs to critically look at that. Maybe as part of the transformation system of the IGP, he should also ensure that enlistment and recruitment are done in a way that will ensure absolute professionalism”.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!