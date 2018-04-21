Home | News | Mob Justice: Court selects 7-member jury for trial of Major Mahama 'killers'

Dan Soko

Empanelling a seven-member jury for the trial of the 14 people accused of murdering Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has been completed.

The selection comes after some of the jurors pleaded not to be included for the trial.

The seven-member panel jury after their selection, were sworn-in, and are expected to hear the evidence which will be put before court and pass judgment on the case.

READ MORE: 14 Major Mahama 'killers' plead not guilty

 

At its sitting on April 12, 2018, the Accra High Court was able to empanel six out of the seven required jurors following the rejection of eight out of the 14 potential jurors by the accused persons.

In exercise of their rights, four of the accused persons—William Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi and Bismark Abanga—objected to the selection of eight out of the 14 potential jurors, leading to the selection of six jurors, which fell short of the required seven.

 

Baah rejected two female potential jurors, Tuffour two females, Kubi rejected two males and a female, while Abanga rejected a female potential juror.

READ ALSO: Lawyer abandons Major Mahama 'killers' in court

The six jurors selected were two females and four males.

