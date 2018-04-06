Home | News | Strategy: These risqué images in Victoria's Secret stores show why the brand is struggling in the #MeToo era

Strategy: These risqué images in Victoria's Secret stores show why the brand is struggling in the #MeToo era

Dan Soko
  • New data from brand insights firm YouGov showed that women's perception of Victoria’s Secret has declined since 2013.
  • The company has found itself caught up in the #MeToo moment and been criticized for its over sexualized ads.
  • These ads threaten to negatively impact its sister brand, PINK. In February, mothers of teenage shoppers complained on Facebook that the risqué photos in Victoria's Secret were inappropriate for young girls shopping at PINK.

Victoria's Secret is ostracizing female customers with its risqué ads.

This month, new data from brand insights firm YouGov showed that women's perception of Victoria’s Secret has declined since 2013. Its so-called "Buzz score," which tracks how customers feel about brands based on what they see and hear, saw a decline as Victoria's Secret lost favor with women aged between 18-49.

According to YouGov, the brand has found itself caught up in the #MeToo moment – it's annual Fashion show, featuring its famous "Angels," aired only a month after allegations of sexual harassment came out against Harvey Weinstein. The show saw its television ratings sink 30%, YouGov researched Paul Hiebert wrote.

Victoria's Secret did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

In the past, the company has been criticized for putting off customers with its over sexualized ads.

In 2016, one of its Facebook photos got heat for being so overtly sexual that it was borderline pornographic. Customers on Facebook were furious and called it "trashy," Business Insider reported.

In February, mothers of teenage shoppers complained on Facebook that its risque marketing was offensive to teen customers who are shopping at its PINK brand.

"It's basically pornography," shopper Jessie Shealy wrote on Victoria's Secret's Facebook page, referring to the ads on display in her local store in South Carolina.

This is especially concerning for the company as its PINK label has become one of its only areas of growth.

Shealy shared photos from her local Victoria's Secret store with Business Insider.

Editor's Note: Some of these photos might not be considered safe for work.

This image hangs directly behind the checkout area at the store. Shealy described the images as "obscene."

This image hangs directly behind the checkout area at the store. Shealy described the images as "obscene."play

This image hangs directly behind the checkout area at the store. Shealy described the images as "obscene."

(Jessie Shealy)

Shealy has reached out to the company to request separate checkout areas for PINK and Victoria's Secret shoppers.

Shealy has reached out to the company to request separate checkout areas for PINK and Victoria's Secret shoppers.play

Shealy has reached out to the company to request separate checkout areas for PINK and Victoria's Secret shoppers.

(Jessie Shealy)

Victoria's Secret has been called out for its over sexualized ads in the past. Another shopper wrote on Facebook: "The sexualization of girls has gotten worse and worse over the years."

Victoria's Secret has been called out for its over sexualized ads in the past. Another shopper wrote on Facebook: "The sexualization of girls has gotten worse and worse over the years."play

Victoria's Secret has been called out for its over sexualized ads in the past. Another shopper wrote on Facebook: "The sexualization of girls has gotten worse and worse over the years."

(Jessie Shealy)

In the store we visited in Manhattan, there was a separate checkout for Victoria's Secret and PINK.

In the store we visited in Manhattan, there was a separate checkout for Victoria's Secret and PINK.play

In the store we visited in Manhattan, there was a separate checkout for Victoria's Secret and PINK.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

And, there were separate fitting rooms.

And, there were separate fitting rooms.play

And, there were separate fitting rooms.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

This entire space was devoted to PINK apparel.

This entire space was devoted to PINK apparel.play

This entire space was devoted to PINK apparel.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

However, just a few steps away, you'll find the risqué lingerie.

However, just a few steps away, you'll find the risqué lingerie.play

However, just a few steps away, you'll find the risqué lingerie.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

These ads could be considered inappropriate for the younger PINK customer shopping in the store.

These ads could be considered inappropriate for the younger PINK customer shopping in the store.play

These ads could be considered inappropriate for the younger PINK customer shopping in the store.

(Business Insider/Mary Hanbury)

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8303618&type=article&ctxId=3777&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=These+risqu%C3%A9+images+in+Victoria%27s+Secret+stores+show+why+the+brand+is+struggling+in+the+%23MeToo+era&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fstrategy%2Fthese-risque-images-in-victorias-secret-stores-show-why-the-brand-is-struggling-in-the-metoo-era-id8303618.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!