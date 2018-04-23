Home | News | Finance: Facebook is seesawing ahead of earnings (FB)

Finance: Facebook is seesawing ahead of earnings (FB)

Dan Soko
  • Facebook is seesawing Wednesday ahead of earnings.
  • Wall Street expects solid earnings-per-share and revenue growth.
  • Facebook slid Tuesday after it published a list of guidelines on what is and isn't allowed on the platform.
  • Government regulation is a key risk investors are focused on ahead of earnings.
  • Watch Facebook trade in real time here.

Facebook shares are seesawing ahead of the company's first-quarter results, which are due out after Wednesday's closing bell. Shares fell as much as 2.2% in early action, but have recouped the lion's share of those losses. They're now lower by just 0.33%.

Shares slid more than 3% Tuesday after Facebook published a list of guidelines on what is and isn't allowed on the platform. The list focused on issues such as objectionable content, violent and criminal behavior, and intellectual property.

The announcement from Facebook was the latest attempt by the social-media giant to distance itself from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal that surfaced in March. Cambridge Analytica, a political-research firm, gained access to roughly 87 million Facebook users' data.

News of the scandal caused Facebook shares to plunge as much as 19.5% in two weeks following, wiping out nearly $100 billion of market cap.

Even before the scandal, Facebook was dealing with a fake news problem. That caused the company to rejigger its algorithm in order to prioritize friend-related and personal content over news.

Now, investors are concerned with several key risks, with the major one centering on pending EU regulation and potential US regulation on data privacy.

Wall Street expects the social media giant to report adjusted earnings of $1.59 a share on revenue of $11.41 billion. That would be an EPS growth rate of 32.8% year-over-year, and a revenue growth rate of 42.1% year-over-year.

Facebook is down 12.31% on the year.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8303570&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Facebook+is+seesawing+ahead+of+earnings+%28FB%29&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Ffacebook-is-seesawing-ahead-of-earnings-fb-id8303570.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!