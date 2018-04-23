Ghanaian Players Abroad: We are monitoring Albert Adomah-Ibrahim Tanko

Black Stars Assistant Coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has stated that he and his technical outfit are keeping tabs on Ghanaian forward Albert Adomah.

The 40 year old Ex Black Stars player was speaking to Daniel Koranteng of Citi Fm as he spoke on the forward.

“He is doing well and we are monitoring him. You can recall Coach Kwesi Appiah was in London to visit some of the players. I am sure coach had a look at him during his time there.”

Albert Adomah has scored 14 goals in 37 games and has been able to do that coming from the Right Wing.

Ibrahim Tanko did state emphatically that he would be allowed to play in the role he feels comfortable in the role supposing he is called back into the Ghana Black Stars setup

"For his position where he feels better is where we will make him play if he is given the chance and we hope he keeps scoring as he did for his club."

Albert Adomah won the Aston Villa Players’ Player of the Year Award