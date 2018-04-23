Home | News | Ghanaian Players Abroad: We are monitoring Albert Adomah-Ibrahim Tanko

Ghanaian Players Abroad: We are monitoring Albert Adomah-Ibrahim Tanko

Dan Soko

Black Stars Assistant Coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has stated that he and his technical outfit are keeping tabs on Ghanaian forward Albert Adomah.

The 40 year old Ex Black Stars player was speaking to Daniel Koranteng of Citi Fm as he spoke on the forward.

READ ALSO:Albert Adomah named Players' Player of the Season

“He is doing well and we are monitoring him. You can recall Coach Kwesi Appiah was in London to visit some of the players. I am sure coach had a look at him during his time there.”

Albert Adomah has scored 14 goals in 37 games and has been able to do that coming from the Right Wing.

Ibrahim Tanko did state emphatically that he would be allowed to play in the role he feels comfortable in the role supposing he is called back into the Ghana Black Stars setup

"For his position where he feels better is where we will make him play if he is given the chance and we hope he keeps scoring as he did for his club."

READ ALSO:Albert Adomah named in English Championship Team

Albert Adomah won the Aston Villa Players’ Player of the Year Award

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!