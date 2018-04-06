Home | News | Tech: Trump has shrunk Bears Ears National Monument by 85% — here's what it looks like

Tech: Trump has shrunk Bears Ears National Monument by 85% — here's what it looks like

Dan Soko

President Donald Trump announced the reduction of two national monuments in Utah in December.

Bears Ears was reduced by 85% in the months that followed, in the largest acreage reduction of a national monument to date.

Trump also cut Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in half, following a push led by Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Utah Senator Orrin Hatch.

The reduction to Bears Ears is now the subject of multiple ongoing lawsuits filed on behalf of local tribes and conservation groups, reports The Salt Lake Tribune.

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego has even introduced a bill, the Bears Ears National Monument Expansion Act, that would expand the boundaries of Bears Ears back to its original size.

Bears Ears, declared a National Monument by former President Barack Obama in 2016, is sacred to the local Navajo tribes and a popular destination for rock climbers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Beyond its beautiful sandstone buttes and canyons, Bears Ears holds numerous culturally significant archaeological sites, including ancient Anasazi cliff fortresses and petroglyphs recording thousands of years of history.

Decisions about the fate of Bears Ears in court may set the stage for a showdown over who controls public lands and what they are really for.

Take a look at the stunning landscapes in the original Bears Ears National Monument:

The Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah protects one of most significant cultural landscapes in the United States, with thousands of archaeological sites and important areas of spiritual significance for the Navajo and other local tribes.

The Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah protects one of most significant cultural landscapes in the United States, with thousands of archaeological sites and important areas of spiritual significance for the Navajo and other local tribes.play

The Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah protects one of most significant cultural landscapes in the United States, with thousands of archaeological sites and important areas of spiritual significance for the Navajo and other local tribes.

(Bureau of Land Management/ Flickr)

-

Bears Ears is named for a pair of buttes that rise over 2,000 feet above the surrounding valley. Many of the Native American tribes in the region held the formations as sacred.

Bears Ears is named for a pair of buttes that rise over 2,000 feet above the surrounding valley. Many of the Native American tribes in the region held the formations as sacred.play

Bears Ears is named for a pair of buttes that rise over 2,000 feet above the surrounding valley. Many of the Native American tribes in the region held the formations as sacred.

(Bureau of Land Management/ Flickr)

-

This is the scenic "Valley of the Gods," boasting wide open spaces and towering sandstone buttes. The area rivals Monument Valley, though it is far less traveled.

This is the scenic "Valley of the Gods," boasting wide open spaces and towering sandstone buttes. The area rivals Monument Valley, though it is far less traveled.play

This is the scenic "Valley of the Gods," boasting wide open spaces and towering sandstone buttes. The area rivals Monument Valley, though it is far less traveled.

(Bureau of Land Managment/Flickr)

-

Bears Ears is an important site for wildlife, like these antelope, pictured below.

Bears Ears is an important site for wildlife, like these antelope, pictured below.play

Bears Ears is an important site for wildlife, like these antelope, pictured below.

(Bureau of Land Management/ Flickr)

-

Bears Ears is filled with culturally-significant sites like Newspaper Rock. It's carved with ancient petroglyphs recording over 2,000 years of history.

Bears Ears is filled with culturally-significant sites like Newspaper Rock. It's carved with ancient petroglyphs recording over 2,000 years of history.play

Bears Ears is filled with culturally-significant sites like Newspaper Rock. It's carved with ancient petroglyphs recording over 2,000 years of history.

(Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

-

The natural beauty of Bears Ears is breathtaking. Pictured here is Indian Creek Canyon, a popular area for rock climbers.

play (Bureau of Land Management)

-

This is the Cedar Mesa Citadel ruin, an ancient Anasazi fortress carved into the sandstone cliffs of Bears Ears.

This is the Cedar Mesa Citadel ruin, an ancient Anasazi fortress carved into the sandstone cliffs of Bears Ears.play

This is the Cedar Mesa Citadel ruin, an ancient Anasazi fortress carved into the sandstone cliffs of Bears Ears.

(Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

-

Here's another view of the ancient Anasazi ruins.

Here's another view of the ancient Anasazi ruins.play

Here's another view of the ancient Anasazi ruins.

(Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

-

Petroglyphs are carved into cliffs around the monument, a testament to the area's sacred history.

Petroglyphs are carved into cliffs around the monument, a testament to the area's sacred history.play

Petroglyphs are carved into cliffs around the monument, a testament to the area's sacred history.

(Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

-

Bears Ears is popular with rock climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts, who are banding together with local Native American tribes to protect the monument.

Bears Ears is popular with rock climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts, who are banding together with local Native American tribes to protect the monument.play

Bears Ears is popular with rock climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts, who are banding together with local Native American tribes to protect the monument.

(Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

-

It's a breathtaking place.

It's a breathtaking place.play

It's a breathtaking place.

(Bureau of Land Management/ Flickr)

-

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=7685387&type=article&ctxId=3778&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Trump+has+shrunk+Bears+Ears+National+Monument+by+85%25+%E2%80%94+here%27s+what+it+looks+like&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ftech%2Ftrump-has-shrunk-bears-ears-national-monument-by-85-heres-what-it-looks-like-id7685387.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!