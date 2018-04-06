Tech: Trump has shrunk Bears Ears National Monument by 85% — here's what it looks like

President Donald Trump announced the reduction of two national monuments in Utah in December.

Bears Ears was reduced by 85% in the months that followed, in the largest acreage reduction of a national monument to date.

Trump also cut Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in half, following a push led by Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Utah Senator Orrin Hatch.

The reduction to Bears Ears is now the subject of multiple ongoing lawsuits filed on behalf of local tribes and conservation groups, reports The Salt Lake Tribune.

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego has even introduced a bill, the Bears Ears National Monument Expansion Act, that would expand the boundaries of Bears Ears back to its original size.

Bears Ears, declared a National Monument by former President Barack Obama in 2016, is sacred to the local Navajo tribes and a popular destination for rock climbers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Beyond its beautiful sandstone buttes and canyons, Bears Ears holds numerous culturally significant archaeological sites, including ancient Anasazi cliff fortresses and petroglyphs recording thousands of years of history.

Decisions about the fate of Bears Ears in court may set the stage for a showdown over who controls public lands and what they are really for.

Take a look at the stunning landscapes in the original Bears Ears National Monument:

play The Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah protects one of most significant cultural landscapes in the United States, with thousands of archaeological sites and important areas of spiritual significance for the Navajo and other local tribes. (Bureau of Land Management/ Flickr)

play Bears Ears is named for a pair of buttes that rise over 2,000 feet above the surrounding valley. Many of the Native American tribes in the region held the formations as sacred. (Bureau of Land Management/ Flickr)

play This is the scenic "Valley of the Gods," boasting wide open spaces and towering sandstone buttes. The area rivals Monument Valley, though it is far less traveled. (Bureau of Land Managment/Flickr)

play Bears Ears is an important site for wildlife, like these antelope, pictured below. (Bureau of Land Management/ Flickr)

play Bears Ears is filled with culturally-significant sites like Newspaper Rock. It's carved with ancient petroglyphs recording over 2,000 years of history. (Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

The natural beauty of Bears Ears is breathtaking. Pictured here is Indian Creek Canyon, a popular area for rock climbers.

play (Bureau of Land Management)

play This is the Cedar Mesa Citadel ruin, an ancient Anasazi fortress carved into the sandstone cliffs of Bears Ears. (Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

play Here's another view of the ancient Anasazi ruins. (Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

play Petroglyphs are carved into cliffs around the monument, a testament to the area's sacred history. (Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

play Bears Ears is popular with rock climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts, who are banding together with local Native American tribes to protect the monument. (Bureau of Land Management/Flickr)

play It's a breathtaking place. (Bureau of Land Management/ Flickr)

