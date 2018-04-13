Home | News | Painter gets seven years for stealing

Dan Soko

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Keta (V/R), April 24, GNA - A 30 year old painter who stole valuables and cash worth GH¢3,350.00 last December at Tadzevu in the Ketu North District, belonging to a pastor of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) has been sentenced to a fine of GH¢6,000.00 or serve seven years in jail.

John Acolatse pleaded not guilty to both unlawful entry and stealing for, which he was fined GH¢2,400.00 or three years in jail and GH¢3,600.00 or four years in jail respectively.

Both sentences run consecutively.

The Court presided over by Alhaji Ali Baba Abature was told by Mr. Martin Egyir, a Police Inspector at Dzodze that the complainant was a member of the ARS Church of Kpeve in the Volta Region and that the accused lives at Anloga in the Keta Municipality.

He said at about 0300 hours on December 29, the pastor at a convention, slept in an apartment with his family when Acolatse sneaked in and stole a laptop, four Nokia cellular phones, one modem, a cap all worth GH¢250.00 and two hand bags containing GH¢1,100.00 cash.

He said Acolatse bolted after an alarm was raised but was arrested with a laptop, three phones, a modem, and a cap but without the two handbags and one phone.

The Inspector said Acolatse admitted the offence in his caution statement and mentioned one Fiagbor as his accomplice but failed to assist the police to trace the said Fiagbor.

 He has since been sent to the Ho Central Prison having failed to pay the fine.

GNA

