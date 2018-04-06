Attention seeking Rosemond Brown needs stopping in these photos

Kumawood actress who doubles as a video vixen, Rosemond Brown, known in showbiz as Akuapem Polo seems to be doing too much of the nude photo and she needs to be stopped.

The young Ghanaian 'wannabe' actress and model, Rosemond Alade Brown took center stage after she stormed the red carpet at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with what many have described as her semi-nude appearance.

The actress was also captured on camera kissing a fun at the awards night. The kiss according to her, was an accidental crash on the mouth as she struck poses for the man’s Snapchat post.

Her semi-nude appearance at the awards ceremony caught the attention of a lot of attendees, some of whom she claimed to be her fans.

It was one of such ‘fans’ who ended up getting a kiss from her before the night ended.

“As you know, I’m a lovely person, I do my things everywhere I go……. So I think he was trying to give me a peck. So me too, turning and doing my own thing, we just crushed. That’s it,” Miss Brown cleared the air.

Her recent post on her Instagram page shows the 'wannabe' actress is ready for business

