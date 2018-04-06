Home | News | Attention seeking Rosemond Brown needs stopping in these photos

Attention seeking Rosemond Brown needs stopping in these photos

Dan Soko

Kumawood actress who doubles as a video vixen, Rosemond Brown, known in showbiz as Akuapem Polo seems to be doing too much of the nude photo and she needs to be stopped.

The young Ghanaian 'wannabe' actress and model, Rosemond Alade Brown took center stage after she stormed the red carpet at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with what many have described as her semi-nude appearance. 

Rosemond Alade BrownRosemond Alade Brown

The actress was also captured on camera kissing a fun at the awards night. The kiss according to her, was an accidental crash on the mouth as she struck poses for the man’s Snapchat post.

Her semi-nude appearance at the awards ceremony caught the attention of a lot of attendees, some of whom she claimed to be her fans.

It was one of such ‘fans’ who ended up getting a kiss from her before the night ended.

“As you know, I’m a lovely person, I do my things everywhere I go……. So I think he was trying to give me a peck. So me too, turning and doing my own thing, we just crushed. That’s it,” Miss Brown cleared the air.

Her recent post on her Instagram page shows the  'wannabe' actress is ready for business 

Rosemond BrownRosemond Brown

Rosemond BrownRosemond Brown

Rosemond BrownRosemond Brown

 primenewsghana.com/entertainment.html

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!