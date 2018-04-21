Home | News | Christian Council appoints new General Secretary

Christian Council appoints new General Secretary

Dan Soko

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has appointed Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose, a senior clergy of the Evangelical Presbyterian(EP) Church, Ghana as the new General Secretary.

The appointment was officially announced at the Council's Annual General meeting at the Rev. Kwei Dagadu Methodist Church at Osu in Accra.

The new General Secretary takes over from Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong who has served the Council for five years.

Dr. Fayose who was the President of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College at Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana is also a former President of the Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon, Accra and a former Board Member of the National Accreditation Board.

He has over the years served in various capacities as a Minister of God after he was commissioned as a Minister of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

He has pastored a number of Evangelical Presbyterian Churches including E.P Church at Adenta, Ghana, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, E.P Church, Abelenkpe, Ghana, E.P Church, Nima, Ghana.

Dr. Cyril Fayose also served as the Director of the National Counseling Centre of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana between 2006 and 2011.

During that period, he was also an Executive Committee and Finance and Administration Committee Member of the Christian Council of Ghana.

