UPSA honour CAF Prez. Ahmad with a doctorate

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Ahmad Ahmad has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The ceremony which was held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, saw in attendance the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi and Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah among others.

Dr. Ahmad who is a Malagasy is being honoured in recognition of his remarkable public service and outstanding contribution to the development of African Football.

Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad by UPSA

He has become the first major international sports personality to receive an award from UPSA known for promoting the industry.

The University of Professional Studies (UPSA) announced earlier this month in a letter that they will be honouring the Malagasy.

"The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree'.'

Dr. Ahmad took over the reigns of African Football in March last year from a Cameroonian, Issah Hayatou.

Several dignitaries were present at the UPSA

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion were Osei Kweku Parma, a member of the Executive Committee of the GFA, Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner and bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal, Ibrahim Tanko, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, Madam Linear Addy, a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana and other African federation presidents.

