Home | News | UPSA honour CAF Prez. Ahmad with a doctorate

UPSA honour CAF Prez. Ahmad with a doctorate

Dan Soko

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Ahmad Ahmad has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The ceremony which was held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, saw in attendance the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi and Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah among others.

Dr. Ahmad who is a Malagasy is being honoured in recognition of his remarkable public service and outstanding contribution to the development of African Football.

Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad by UPSAHonorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad by UPSA

He has become the first major international sports personality to receive an award from UPSA known for promoting the industry.

The University of Professional Studies (UPSA) announced earlier this month in a letter that they will be honouring the Malagasy.

Read also:CAF President Ahmad Ahmad to be honoured by UPSA

"The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree'.'

Dr. Ahmad took over the reigns of African Football in March last year from a Cameroonian, Issah Hayatou.

Several dignitaries were present at the UPSASeveral dignitaries were present at the UPSA

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion were Osei Kweku Parma, a member of the Executive Committee of the GFA, Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner and bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal, Ibrahim Tanko, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, Madam Linear Addy, a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana and other African federation presidents.

primenewsghana.com/general-news.html

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!