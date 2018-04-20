Electrical Gadgets Exhibition Held

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has organised anti-counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances exhibition at Sunyani, Brong Ahafo Region.

The exhibition and demonstration was organised along-side the second in a series of the National Anti-Counterfeit Electrical Products/Electronic Appliances Campaign at Sunyani, which was on the general theme: 'Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products/Electronic Appliances Campaign'.

The exhibitors included, Services Merchandize Limited (SML), which used the platform to educate the public on technical and simplified methods for identifying fake electrical products as well as electronic appliances.

Some of the products displayed included automatic transfer switches, digital MCCM bulbs, distribution boards, switchgears, energy saving lamps, sockets, home appliances, anti-dust celling fans, switch disconnector fuse, dust extractor, and host of other products.

Mr Francis Mensah Akpaloo, a Scientific Officer and Technical Supervisor at the GSA, said a market survey report on some electrical cables conducted at Tamale market, revealed that out of 21 tested, 18 representing 85.7 per cent of the samples failed. Only three representing 14.3 per cent passed the GSA test.

In Kumasi, out of the sampling size of 13 electrical cables, eleven samples representing 84.61 per cent failed; only two representing 15.38 per cent passed the test.

Mr Akpaloo therefore cautioned the public and educated the participants at the workshop on types of electrical cables to use, which included single core conductor - covered by PVC insulation and mainly used in power and lighting, with domestic and commercial application.

Others were stranded conductor - consisting of seven aluminium or copper wires of the same nominal diameter twisted together in concentric layers; and flexible conductor - which have multi cores designed to cope with bending radii and physical stress.

He said GSA considers the CDA Consult, National Anti-Counterfeit Electrical Products/Electronic Appliances Campaign as a platform which tailored into GSA stand to eliminate illegal importation of fake, prohibited and or inferior electrical cables.

He said GSA would continue to ensure the availability of quality electrical cables on the market; cut down the volume of sub-standard electrical cables; and create public awareness on the safety of electrical cables.

Alhaji Ishmail Akuffo Amoah, a SML representative, advised customers to be vigilant and consult industry players before patronizing electrical products and electronic appliances.

Mr Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA), urged all stakeholders especially dealers in electronic appliances and electrical products to commit to supplying high quality products.

'As players, it is our responsibility to ensure that our products meet the most stringent quality control procedures, we must avoid any act directly or indirectly which would dent the image of the industry.

'It takes years to build brand identity and reputation but it takes just a minute to destroy. The consequences of counterfeit products affect all, irrespective of what we deal in. Therefore we must all team-up with the campaigners, CDA Consult, to fight the canker,' Mr Obeng said.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director, said the Trademark Amendment Act 876 of 2014, states that a person who for the purpose of gain for himself or any other with intent to cause loss to another person and without the consent of an owner tries to manufacture goods which are identical to original to deceive others to gain profit for him or herself, commits an offence.

He said such a person upon conviction was liable to a fine of not less than GH¢2,500.00 and up to GH¢7,500.00 or liable to a term of imprisonment for not less than five years and not more than 15 years, adding that, the Police would hold anyone in possession of counterfeit electrical products responsible, as well as the supplier.

Mr Ameyibor, therefore said the campaign which started last year at Ho, Volta Region, December 14 to 16, 2017 and moved to Sunyani, Brong Ahafo Region, April 12 to 14, 2018 was to educate the public to be vigilant and avoid at all cost counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances.

He noted however that the campaign was constrained with sponsorship and therefore appealed to dealers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders to join the campaign with financial and other logistical supports.

'We need more partners to contact and join forces with CDA Consult through email: [email protected] so that collectively we can deal with the canker of fake electrical products and electronic appliances dealers who have found fertile ground for operating in Ghana,' he said.

GNA