Ghana Stock Trading Dominated By The Banks

Dan Soko
Ghana Stock Trading Dominated By The Banks

The banking sector dominated trading activities on the Ghana Stock Exchange as CAL Bank records a block trade. CAL Bank shares rose by 2.7 per cent to close at GH¢1.90 per share on account of a block trade in its shares.

Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Wednesday revealed that, activities on GSE continued on a bullish note as five counters experienced price changes with no loser for the session.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated led the gainers with a five per cent appreciation to close at GH¢0.21 per share; Societe Generale (+1%); Ecobank Ghana (+0.6%) and Benso Oil Palm Plantation (+0.1%).

In effect the benchmark GSE-Composite Index edged higher by 0.4 per cent to close at 3,466.6 points. Volume traded was 853,015 shares and these were valued at GH¢1,876,025.43.

The Nordea Income Growth Fund was priced at GH¢0.4847 with a year-to-date return of 19.92 per cent.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

GNA
By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

