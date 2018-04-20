 Same Sex Marriage Remains No To Africans

Some Africa leaders have taken a strong moral stance on same sex marriage has not morally right and against tradition of the people. Their message truly sends signal to the rest of the world that God has truly married Africa and that Africa has its own history. No one can distort the rich culture and tradition of the Africa People. With the exception of South Africa , lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights in Africa are very limited in comparison to many other areas of the world. About 41 nations within the 54-member Commonwealth have laws banning homosexual acts.

Though there are threats from donor countries to stop flow of aid to develop countries that infringe on human right abuse, Some Africa leaders still campaign against same sex marriage. The EU in 2014 froze budget payments to Uganda – the bloc gives Uganda €460 million annually. At least three European countries are withdrawing millions in direct support to Uganda's government, which depends on donors for about 20% of its budget.

In spite of this, many African countries have refused to consider increasing LGBT rights, and in some cases have drafted laws to increase sanctions against LGBT people.

Civil organization within this countries have mounted pressures on their leader not to accept same sex marriage since is not recognize within the society.

In Ghana, the Christian Council of Ghana reiterated that Ghana’s culture and family life system cannot support the legalization of homosexuality in any form or shape. ’’Homosexuality is not only a human right issue. It is also a human existence and survival issue. It threatens Africa’s social protection which is embedded in family and children. Elsewhere in Europe, marriage is between two young people who think they love each other. They can get married before they even introduce themselves to their parents. Our part of the world you need two families to come together for marriage to become possible,”

Kenya, Ghana, Zimbabwe and Uganda have so far taken a strong stand against same sex marriage .Leaders within this country have made strong case why they are not ready to accept same sex marriage.

Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta Stand on same sex marriage

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN , President Kenyatta reiterated the country’s stance on homosexuality .The President said same-sex relations is not an issue of human rights, but rather of "our own base as a culture”. saying that it goes against cultural beliefs of majority of Kenyans.

"This is not about Uhuru Kenyatta saying yes or no, this is an issue of the people of Kenya themselves who have bestowed upon themselves a Constitution after several years of clearly stating that this is not acceptable and is not a subject they are willing to engage in at this time and moment," he said.

“This is a global issue. You don't think the idea of their privacy, equality and rights is important?" Ms Amanpour asked the President.

Mr. Kenyatta replied: "It is important to them where they are. It's not important to me as the leader of 49 million Kenyans. I represent that which our people desire us to believe.

“In years to come, after I am done being President, maybe our society will reach a state where that is an issues that people are willing to openly discuss."

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa

In an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest , who is himself gay, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Mnangagwa was asked about the country’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

“Those people who want it are the people who should canvass for it, but it’s not my duty to campaign for this,” he said.

Mnangagwa also told Quest that, “In our constitution it is banned – and it is my duty to obey my constitution.”

Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo, when asked about Ghana’s stance on homosexuality in the face of its acclaimed open democracy said that, legalizing the practice or decriminalizing it, was not on the country’s agenda.

He, however, indicated that, agitations from gay rights groups are “bound to happen” and could provoke a national discussion on the matter in the future

Asked by the interviewer about why Ghana’s laws still criminalise homosexuality, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “This is a socio-cultural issue, if you like,” adding: “I don’t believe that in Ghana, so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that impact on public opinion that will say: ‘Change it [the law], let’s then have a new paradigm in Ghana”.

The President however, said: “I think that it is something that is bound to happen”.

Asked by the interviewer: “What’s going to provoke it, what’s going to make it happen?” President Akufo-Addo said: “Oh, like elsewhere in the world, the activities of individuals [and] groups”.

He gave examples of how countries such as England, which in the past abhorred homosexuality, have over the years succumbed to pressure from LGBT lobbyists to amend their laws to accommodate same-sex relationship.

“I grew up in England; I went to school as a young boy in England and I grew up at a time in England when homosexuality was banned there, it was illegal and I lived in the period when British politicians thought it was anathema to think about changing the law and suddenly the activities of individuals, of groups, a certain awareness, a certain development grew and grew and grew stronger and it forced a change in law. I believe those are the same processes that will bring about changes in our situation.”

The president, however, pointed out that: “At the moment, I don’t feel and I don’t see that in Ghana, there is that strong current of opinion that will say: ‘This is something that we need even deal with’. It’s not, so far, a matter which is on the agenda.”

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni told CNN's Zain Verjee that, in his view, being homosexual is "unnatural" and not a human right.

"They're disgusting. What sort of people are they?" he said. "I never knew what they were doing. I've been told recently that what they do is terrible. Disgusting. But I was ready to ignore that if there was proof that that's how he is born, abnormal. But now the proof is not there." Museveni also told CNN that the West should not force its beliefs onto Ugandans.

“Respect African societies and their values,” he said. “If you don’t agree, just keep quiet. Let us manage our society, then we will see. If we are wrong, we shall find out by ourselves, just the way we don’t interfere with yours.”