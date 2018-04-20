The Dauntless Degree

Degree Nurses are left thinking of how worthless they are almost after each mandatory service (rotation) and are denied postings and financial clearance with flimsy excuses and unrealistic initiatives.

The shame is all degrees in Ghana are highly respected except the Bachelor of Nursing/Midwifery programme, talk about going for an interview and the need of a bachelor degree is highlighted.

The stress with completing the BSc. Nursing/Midwifery is worth it when graduate nurses/midwives are posted and financial cleared without wasting time.

Any initiative to demean this professional qualification will be a big blow to our bachelor degree. Let’s applaud the government when they without fail work out postings for the training institutions. They deserve to be posted and for that the government is commended in high esteem for their unfailing struggle to get them to post. We such numbers you finally get all diploma nurses to post barely less than 4 months after service.

Will a homo sapien raise a finger if we as graduate nurses demand such treatment? The work is believed to cause some financial tussle but it is worth it.

Graduate nurses are proud to provide care with evidenced based theory a featured missing in today’s nursing execution. Such course is supported by ministry of health and Ghana health service by rendering study leaves for staff nurse to further courses to attain this evidence based practice. This practice is of the view that no one is against graduate nurses so one is bewildered when government refuses and delays postings of graduate nurses. It’s a shame. Must there be condition before action.

A wait to record huge numbers of maternal and infant mortality, morbidity and disability before establishing a well refurbished mother and baby unit is a disgrace to a country that lost a sitting president to ill- health. Is there a future to even dream about? When you are there, one finds means to deprive the other. Will it not be beneficial to have a pool of human resource to heal Ghana?

Per the yet to be launched initiative, Nation Builders Corps, 10000 unemployed graduate nurses will be employed for a maximum of three years with the sole responsibility to heal Ghana attesting to the fact that Ghana is really sick. These nurses will certainly work in hospitals to initiate this effect.

The government is in hurry to the launch the initiative as the sick Ghana may be referred because of ill health. Will there be a problem if the government invest in human resource (nurses) to tend for the populace that positively impacts the nation’s economy? Why the need to waste time in the vane to amass wealth. There was a strategic plan drawn before the degree in nursing programme kick started, that the pool of knowledge be enriched to enhance quality cost effective and efficient continuous care. Let’s not be cruel because the passion for the job outweighs its benefits. Nurses worldwide enjoy good condition of service and better salary and we are here fighting for postings and financial clearance. A little respect for us will do, learn to appreciate us and save us the struggles we go through after service.

The graduates employed on this scheme are supposed to follow the same guidelines enshrined in the Nurses and Midwives Regulatory Act, we are wondering what we will call ourselves when executing this work.

The aim was to ensure health workers do not forget skills and practical experiences but this could be solved by timely postings and financial clearance. This government knows better and should come out with something better. There is no need demonstrating as this was a timely intervention to curb graduate employment but we are afraid this is highly unacceptable.

These are our recommendations which should be well noted.

If the government could struggle for financial assistance to fulfill campaign promises, undertaking projects that is a constant pestilence, there should be this eagerness to get financial support to get graduate nurses posted as the only problem here is not over staffing but financial constraints.

Your health is your wealth, let’s get graduate nurses on board for massive change in the health sector.

The government is pardoned for the grief this initiative carries but you are admonished to incorporate graduate nurses to your system of operations to prevent delays in postings and financial clearance.

When you pay for health, you save soil for agriculture

Amagyei Albert

RGN