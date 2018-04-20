Home | News | Stop The Rhetorics And Be Sensitive to Ghanaians - George Opare Addo To Akufo-Addo

Stop The Rhetorics And Be Sensitive to Ghanaians - George Opare Addo To Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

Former Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapim North and an Aspiring National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to be sensitive to the plight of ordinary Ghanaians and stop his usual game of rhetorics laddened with endless promises.

He said government campaigned heavily on rhetorics to win the 2016 elections and is employing similar tools to govern. This he claimed has made governance by the Akufo Addo led administration look more like a funfair.

The former MCE was speaking as a guest on Atinka TV's Morning Show earlier today.

According to him, President Akufo Addo has lost touch with reality and the current state of the economy, and how that is adversely affecting the lives of people who voted him into power.

"Just go to the streets and conduct an opinion poll, people are fed up and discouraged because this was not what they were promised. They were promised a land flowing with milk and honey but they have been shortchanged," he said.

Mr Opare Addo also revealed that, Government has borrowed over GHC 15 billion in the 18 months that it has been in power yet has not laid a single foundation for any infrastructure.

This he said demonstrates the insincerity of the NPP as they campaigned on the premise that, an NPP government will pursue infrastructural development and will not borrow.

Reacting to the submission by his counterpart, former MP for Bantama Constituency Henry Kwabena Kokofu, described the comments of Mr Opare Addo as dishonest considering the dire state the previous administration left the economy.

He argued that government has achieved a lot contrary to the claims by the George Opare Addo.

He said, " Government has been able to stabilise the economy; dumsor is no more and jobs are being created".

But in a sharp rebuttal, Mr Opare Addo reiterated that dumsor was resolved due to the visionary intervention of the erstwhile Mahama administration, through the purchase of the Karpower ships and that of the Ameri deal.

Meanwhile, the World Bank's latest report on the country's economy does not look favourable. According to the bank, Ghana stands a high risk of returning to debt distress situation if it fails to manage its rising debt levels.

