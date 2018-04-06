I Am Happy At Swansea City - Jordan Ayew Insists

Most Watched Videos
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Golden City Park 'rented out for Easter convention' unavailable to host Berekum Chelsea-Elmina Sharks clash
- Two Firms Bid To Take Over Management Of ECG
- MPs Pledge To Fight Child Labour In Cocoa Production
- NEF Partners With Elsevier To Provide Editorial Expertise, Infrastructure And A Capacity Building Engine For The Next Generation Of African Researchers
- Brogya Genfi Takes US ‘Military Base’ To Court
- John Mahama And Hanna Tetteh Must Be Charged With Treason, Period!
- Barclays Surprised At MPC's Policy Rate Cut
- 96,000 Homes Caught In Illegal Electricity Connections In 2017
- MPs To Be Recalled To Ratify 2015 Ghana-US Military Agreement
- Supporters Allege NDC Bussed Them To Opuni Trial
- NPP Chairman Pledges To Give Tricycles To Members
- Politics: Trump reportedly muses about bringing Rob Porter back to the White House
- Politics: Police are investigating multiple suspicious packages sent to US military bases
- Music Video: Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando
- KiDi: Singer drops Viva Band Rendition for hit single “Odo”
- Sports: Sixers make surprise announcement, say Markelle Fultz will play Monday after missing nearly the entire season with a bizarre case of the shooting woes
- Politics: Trump's approval rating just hit its highest point in almost a year despite multiple scandals
- Simon Dornoo leads team to revive uniBank
- Ahwois’ failure has robbed cities of the needed political direction – Nunoo Amartefio
- Stop arresting 'wee' smokers and legalize it - Group
- We will force government to abrogate US military base deal - MP
- US Military deal: End to Nana Addo's presidency has started - Anyidoho
- I suspect Americans have a tunnel from their Embassy to Kotoka Airport - PNC Chair
- Seeing Wontumi gives me orgasm - Constituency Women’s Organizer confesses
- GNPC allocates $10m for Takoradi office in controversial 2018 budget
- Class 3 pupil trapped to death after being sacked for GHC20.00 school fees
- Kevin-Prince Boateng tips Juventus to win Serie A
- Thomas Partey misses Atletico Madrid training with minor knock
- Bernard Mensah receives red card in Fortuna Koln defeat at Erfurt
- No pension for you - Supreme Court tells dismissed judge
- Man United and Man City lock horns over Jerome Boateng's signature
- We're not demonstrating against Ghana-US military deal - NUGS dispels reports
- Bank of Ghana cuts policy rate to 18%
- Black Queens to fly out today for Japan friendly
- Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire sign 'Abidjan Declaration' on cocoa
- Kennedy Agyapong names ‘killers’ of Flagstaff House soldier
- KNUST investigates GHC150,000 GNPC beauty pageant scandal
- 1972 coup will repeat itself and you’ll end up like your father – Koku warns Akufo-Addo
- Politics: 'Brazen, criminal attack': Australia just expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal
