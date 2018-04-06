Home | News | Betway Ghana marks World Malaria Day with donation to Princess Marie Louise Hospital

Betway Ghana marks World Malaria Day with donation to Princess Marie Louise Hospital

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: betway.com.gh

Betway Donation MalariaOfficials of Betway with staff of the hospital

Betway, Ghana’s leading online sports betting company in Ghana, has marked this year’s World Malaria Day with a donation to the Princess Marie Louise Hospital in Accra.

The Ashiedu Keteke based Princess Marie Louise Hospital provides specialist maternal and child health care in Ghana. The health facility which has a 74-bed unit and provides health care to people from communities in Accra and surrounding areas.

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day, Betway Ghana donated mosquito nets, antimalarial drugs and other drugs to the Princess Marie Louise Hospital to help eradicate Malaria in Ghana. Since its launch in June 2016 Betway Ghana has extended support to many communities in Ghana through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives. Communities like the Adabraka based Psychiatric Hospital, Tanoso Health Clinic, Oyarifa Community and Prestea based Himan Health Centre have all benefited in diverse ways from the sports betting firm.

World Malaria Day, which takes place on the 25th of April every year, is observed globally to provide education and recognise efforts to control Malaria. The theme for the 2018 World Malaria Day is “End Malaria Now”.

Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr., Country Manager (Operations) Betway Ghana, speaking at the presentation noted, “Malaria is one of the major causes of child mortality in Ghana. As a brand committed to developing and supporting communities in which we operate we are happy to join the fight against malaria by providing this health facility with treated mosquito nets, antimalarial drugs and others.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Maame Yaa Nyarko expressed gratitude to Betway Ghana for joining the campaign against Malaria. He said many mothers and children will benefit from this generous effort. He further called on other corporate and private entities to emulate Betway’s steps and join the campaign.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!