National Builders Corps' jobs will not be permanent – Deputy Minister

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relation, Bright Wireko-Brobbey

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations says the upcoming Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme will not provide permanent jobs for graduates.

Bright Wireko-Brobbey told JoyBusiness the programme will orient graduates on entrepreneurship and how to remain relevant in the job market.

He said, "We are not expecting people to go into NABCO thinking that they will retire being NABCO employees, no. It is a transient program which does not offer permanent jobs. We are rather helping the unemployed youth get oriented with the world of work and innovation.”

Mr Wireko-Brobbey said, "As you are on this job, you try to come up with something. Once you are able to graduate through innovation. There are so many complimentary things coming up through this program.

We have the National Entrepreneurial Innovative Program which will help participants get on their feet after the NABCO program of three to four years," he revealed in an interview with JoyBusiness.

The Nations Builders Corps was announced as a government initiative in the 2018 budget to provide 100,000 jobs to graduates at a cost of GHc 600 million.

He says the program will rather aim at transiting the unemployed from a status of joblessness to great entrepreneurial opportunities.

Launch of NABCO

Addressing the 2016/2017 graduates of the University of Education, Winneba at the University’s 22nd Congregation, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said “We are embarking on a new programme that the President is going to launch on May Day and it is targeted at unemployed graduates.

It is called the Nation Builders Corps and it is to supplement all the programmes run by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the others. The Nation Builders Corps is going to be hiring graduates.”

Dr Bawumia explained that “You have seven modules that are going to be outdoored: The Feed Ghana module where you want to have people who would go in as agric extension officers to help our farmers. You have the Educate Ghana module where we want people to help in our High schools for teaching especially science and mathematics.

“The Revenue Ghana module will take graduates into the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue. You have the Heal Ghana module where you will employ nurses who have been sitting at home for years without jobs; we will be finding them space in the Heal Ghana module,” he added.

He explained that it was a broad-based programme that would spread across all constituencies.

The Vice-President explained further that the minimum number of graduates to be hired per constituency would be 300, adding that the number would go up to 450, depending on the size of a constituency or district.