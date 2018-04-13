Home | News | Sports: Houston Texans owner Bob McNair reportedly told NFL players that their 'compadres' should stop kneeling during the national anthem in exchange for help from the owners

Dan Soko
  • At a meeting between players and owners, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair reportedly told the players that their "compadres" should stop kneeling.
  • McNair had also previously drawn controversy for saying, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," in regards to player protests.


A new report from the New York Times sheds light on a meeting held between players and owners to discuss the issue of players kneeling during the national anthem, and one quote, in particular, is not going to help the perception that Houston Texans owner Bob McNair has been insensitive to the players' concerns.

"You fellas need to ask your compadres, fellas, stop [kneeling during the anthem], let’s go out and do something that really produces positive results, and we’ll help you," McNair said during the meeting, per the Times.

This is not the first time that McNair has come across as dismissive towards the players' protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

As reported last year by ESPN, McNair said in a meeting with owners that, "We can't have the inmates running the prison."

His comments drew a firestorm of criticism at the time and even pushed the majority of his players to kneel during the anthem at the following game. McNair did later release a statement apologizing for the comments.

