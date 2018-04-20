Home | News | Bayern Munich Defender: We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian fans- Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich Defender: We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian fans- Joshua Kimmich

Dan Soko

Joshua Kimmich is optimistic the Bavarians will beat Real Madrid to put smiles on the faces of their fans in Ghana.

Bayern Munich will face champions of Europe Real Madrid in the first leg semi-final tie of their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday.

And ahead of the game, the German right full-back who is likely to have a part to play in the match has boosted the confidence of their Ghanaian fans.

READ MORE: George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice President

"I know we have a lot of fans in Africa especially Ghana because of Sammy [Kuffour], they should be hopeful, we will try to win for them, the match is very important for us,” Kimmich stated on Oyerepa FM.

"I am grateful to Pep [Guardiola], he built my confidence for the champions league."

Bayern Munich have already won the Bundesliga and have reached the final of the German Cup, yet their season will not be incomplete without the European crown which has eluded them since the 2012-13 season.

Bayern Munich have a large supporting base in Ghana due to Sammy Osei Kuffour who played for the Bavarians for about a decade.

