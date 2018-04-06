Home | News | Photos: First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiah

Photos: First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiah

Dan Soko

Popular Ghanaian TV personality and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah stands as one of if not the only celebrity that actually lives the life —rich and fabulous and unrestrained by money because she seems to have more money than she can count.

The celebrity lawyer has endeared herself to Ghanaians through her humility and her love for fashion.  She also has a very private life and most at times is void of numerous drama within the media.

READ ALSO:5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking

 

With the extravagant lifestyle of the Sandra Ankobiah, we wouldn’t be surprised the least if she is named the richest or one of the richest celebrities in Ghana. Her luxurious lifestyle is the dream of most people AND  CCC COULD that including some celebrities.

From her assets; the fleet of cars, the luxurious apartments, numerous vacation abroad (first class travels), the expensive hotels not forgetting her wardrobe which is full of expensive designer labels including shoes and bags.

First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiahplay

Sandra Ankobiah

READ ALSO:7 Ghanaian celebrities who love travelling

Though many netizens and Ghanaians throw jabs as to Sandra Ankobiah’s source of income and how she is able to comfortably swim in such a rich and fabulous pool—the non-practicing lawyer seems unmoved, living her life and sharing photos with those who are interested.

First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiahplay

Sandra Ankobiah

First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiahplay

Sandra Ankobiah

First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiahplay

Sandra Ankobiah

First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiahplay

Sandra Ankobiah

First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable dresses-Check out the lifestyle of Sandra Ankobiahplay

Sandra Ankobiah

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!