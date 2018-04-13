Home | News | Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) appoints New General Secretary

Accra, April 25, GNA - Reverend Dr Cyril G. K. Fayose, a senior clergy of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church, Ghana, has been appointed by the Christian Council of Ghana as the new General Secretary.

A statement signed by Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, the former General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Dr Fayose was appointed on Wednesday at the Council’s Annual General Meeting held at the Rev. Kwei Dagadu Methodist Church in Osu, Accra.

The statement said he takes over from Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong who served the Council for five years.

The statement said prior to his appointment, Dr Fayose was the President of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College at Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana.

It said he is also a former President of the Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon, Accra, and a former Board Member of the National Accreditation Board.

“He has over the years served in various capacities as a minister of God after he was commissioned as a minister of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

“He has pastored a number of Evangelical Presbyterian Churches including E.P Church Adenta, Accra Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, E.P Church, Abelenkpe, Accra, and E.P Church, Nima, Accra.

“Dr Cyril Fayose also served as the Director of the National Counselling Centre of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana between 2006 and 2011.

“During that period he was also an Executive Committee and Finance and Administration Committee Member of the Christian Council of Ghana

“Rev Dr. Cyril Gershon K. Fayose attended the Trinity Theological Seminary for his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Religion.

‘’After his first degree he enrolled at the University of Ghana and obtained a Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. From the University of Ghana he continued to the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary where he obtained Master of Arts in Religion with concentration in Pastoral Care and Counselling.

“In his quest to further his education, he attended the Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN where he graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) in Pastoral Theology.

“Rev Dr. Fayose is married to Mrs. Marylinda Semabia Fayose and they are blessed with four adult children.

“We wish to call on the Christian Community in the country to pray for Dr. Fayose as he takes this new responsibility. We are also grateful to Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong for his service to the Body of Christ and the entire nation and wish him well in his new endeavours,’’ the statement said.

