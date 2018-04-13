Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) appoints New General Secretary

Accra, April 25, GNA - Reverend Dr Cyril G. K.
Fayose, a senior clergy of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church, Ghana,
has been appointed by the Christian Council of Ghana as the new General
Secretary.
A statement signed by Reverend Dr Kwabena
Opuni-Frimpong, the former General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News
Agency, said Dr Fayose was appointed on Wednesday at the Council’s Annual
General Meeting held at the Rev. Kwei Dagadu Methodist Church in Osu, Accra.
The statement said he takes over from Rev Dr
Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong who served the Council for five years.
The statement said prior to his appointment,
Dr Fayose was the President of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College
at Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana.
It said he is also a former President of the
Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon, Accra, and a former Board Member of the
National Accreditation Board.
“He has over the years served in various
capacities as a minister of God after he was commissioned as a minister of the
Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
“He has pastored a number of Evangelical
Presbyterian Churches including E.P Church Adenta, Accra Evangelical Lutheran
Church of America, E.P Church, Abelenkpe, Accra, and E.P Church, Nima, Accra.
“Dr Cyril Fayose also served as the Director
of the National Counselling Centre of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church,
Ghana between 2006 and 2011.
“During that period he was also an Executive
Committee and Finance and Administration Committee Member of the Christian
Council of Ghana
“Rev Dr. Cyril Gershon K. Fayose attended the
Trinity Theological Seminary for his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and
Religion.
‘’After his first degree he enrolled at the
University of Ghana and obtained a Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational
Psychology. From the University of Ghana he continued to the University of
Dubuque Theological Seminary where he obtained Master of Arts in Religion with
concentration in Pastoral Care and Counselling.
“In his quest to further his education, he
attended the Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN where he graduated with a Doctor of
Philosophy (PHD) in Pastoral Theology.
“Rev Dr. Fayose is married to Mrs. Marylinda
Semabia Fayose and they are blessed with four adult children.
“We wish to call on the Christian Community in
the country to pray for Dr. Fayose as he takes this new responsibility. We are
also grateful to Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong for his service to the Body of
Christ and the entire nation and wish him well in his new endeavours,’’ the
statement said.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article