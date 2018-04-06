New Report signals importance of ports to economic growth

Accra, April 25, GNA - A new report by
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has identified ports and shipping sector in Africa
as potentials for economic growth and unlocking of investment opportunities.
The report, ‘Strengthening Africa’s gateways
to trade’, which was developed in
response to the challenges facing Sub- Saharan Africa’s (SAA) ports in
attracting external investment and highlighting the regional economic and
growth benefits, found that a 25 percent improvement in port performance could
increase its GDP by two per cent.
In a presentation at the launch of the Report
in Accra, Dr. Andrew Shaw, PwC Africa Transport and Logistics Leader, said
ports were under increasing pressure to respond to the needs of shipping lines,
logistic providers and multinational traders, as they sought to drive
efficiencies throughout the value chain.
He said ports were a vital part of the supply
chain in Africa, with many ports having a far-reaching hinterland often spanning
a number of countries, which made them a natural focus for regional
development.
Dr Shaw said the report showed that the global
transportation and logistics industry could no longer afford to ignore
developments in Africa.
He said the developments made a strong case
for SSA to focus on investment in ports and their related transport
infrastructure to advance trade and promote overall economic development and
growth.
This, he said, was vital, particularly in
emerging economies that were currently under-served by modern transportation
facilities.
However, port investment must be channelled
appropriately to ensure financial sustainability and economic growth.
“Investment is not always about building new
ports or terminals – investment spent on infrastructure without cognisance of
the efficiency and effectiveness of the performance of the port may not produce
the desired results.
“Developing port infrastructure ahead of
demand, focusing on the ports with the greatest potential (the ‘hub’ ports of
the future) and improving the overall functioning of these ports so that
through productivity gains they are increasingly attractive as destinations for
global trade are key imperatives.”
However, with growing congestion in many
African ports, the PwC's report warned that countries in SSA run the risk of
sacrificing further growth through lack of investment in port terminal
infrastructure.
The report noted that access to effective
ports, interconnecting infrastructure and efficient operations to cope with
current demand and future growth, will lead to reduced costs and improved
overall freight logistics efficiency and reliability – all of which were
fundamental to the region’s future success.
Despite the high volumes of goods that
required transport, the development and integration of ports in Africa’s wider
logistic chains remained uneven, it said.
High port logistics costs, poor reliability
and low economies of scale in trade volumes have a negative impact on trade
growth in Africa.
According to PwC estimates, SSA doubling
throughput at its major ports could result in an average logistics cost saving
of US$ 2.2 billion per annum.
Dr Shaw said trade competitiveness required
governments and key stakeholders to see ports as facilitators of trade and
integrators in the logistics supply chain.
“Efficient ports can make countries and
regions more competitive and thus improve their growth prospects.”
The reliability and efficiency of each port
terminal, including minimising delay to shippers, was critical to enhancing future
trade facilitation,” he concluded.
“As the larger West African economies embark
upon, or seek to accelerate, the implementation of their economic development
drives, new and/or expanded port access and capabilities are increasingly
recognized as key tenets of these programs.
"This is exemplified by the number of
active port development and expansion projects in Nigeria and Ghana.”
GNA
