MTN assists public with strategies to reducing malaria

Dan Soko

By Joyce Danso/Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, April 25, GNA - MTN Ghana, one of the leading telecommunication companies in the country, has pledged to assist the public to adopt innovative strategies to achieve 40 per cent reduction in malaria incidence and death rates by 2020.

In line with this, MTN Foundation has simultaneously distributed 300 insecticide treated nets (ITNs) to pregnant women, nursing mothers and children in three health facilities in Ashanti, Greater Accra and Western Regions as part of this year’s World Malaria Day.

The 2018 World Malaria Day is on the general theme; “Ready to Beat Malaria.”

Presenting 100 pieces of the ITNs at the Pentecost Hospital in Madina, Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Acting Corporate Service Executive of MTN, said the MTN Foundation recognised the need to increase awareness about malaria, its devastating effects and how it could be prevented.

He said the theme for this year’s World Malaria Day required all stakeholders to step up efforts to reducing the incidence of malaria and its related deaths.

“It is our hope that our contribution will go a long way to help in eradicating malaria and achieve the objective for 2020,” he added.

Mr Koranteng mentioned the beneficiary communities as Sekyere Krobo and Nsuta health facilities in the Western Region, the Atonsu Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region and Pentecost Hospital in Accra.

He said the Foundation had spent about 13 million dollars in more than 142 projects across the country out of which 50 were health projects.

“As we continue to invest, we hope to see a marked improvement in the wellbeing of the beneficiary communities,” he added.

Mr Korenteng said the foundation had already distributed about 900 nets since 2016 to mothers and children in the country adding that members had engaged in fumigation and clean up exercises in some communities.

Dr Mrs Agnes Asare, the Acting General Manager of Pentecost Hospital, expressed her profound gratitude to the foundation saying the donation would go a long way to “beat down” malaria.

She noted that malaria had been one of the top five diseases that the hospital had been battling with.

Ms Vida Nviddah, the Administrative Manager of the Hospital, appealed to the Foundation to assist the facility with an intercom to enhance communication within its various units.

Ms Nviddah said the initiative of the Foundation was timely as many of the pregnant women and children under five years could not often afford the mosquito treated nets.

Members of the Foundation interacted and distributed the nets to nursing mothers, pregnant women and children under five years.

GNA

