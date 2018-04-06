Home | News | Sunyani Municipal Assembly appeals for support to complete projects

Sunyani Municipal Assembly appeals for support to complete projects

Dan Soko

By Dennis Peprah, GNA  

Sunyani, April 25, GNA – The Sunyani Municipal Assembly have appealed for support to complete some on-going projects in the Municipality. 

According to the City authority, delays in the release of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) had slowed down, and stalled execution of some essential development projects to enhance the socio-economic conditions of the people. 

Mr Ansu Kumi, the Presiding Member of the Assembly made the appeal at an interface meeting attended by Assembly Members (AMs), Civil Society Organisations and some media practitioners on Tuesday in Sunyani. 

It was organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO). 

The meeting was facilitated by the Sunyani Chapter of the Local Accountability Network (LANET), a group working to ensure that the Municipal Assembly was accountable to the people. 

Mr Kumi said for some time now the Assembly had not received the DACF, adding that its Internally-Generated Fund (IGF) was also not enough to complete some of the on-going projects. 

He said the Assembly was putting up a modern maternity block at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital (SMH), saying that the project started in 2016 but had delayed because of lack of funds. 

Another project which needed public support, he said was the construction of a Mental Health Unit (MHU) building at the SMH which had been abandoned. 

Mr Kumi said the MHU building was being put up by MIHOSO International, a health- centred and socio-economic advocacy NGO with support from Basic Needs Ghana, but could not be completed because of lack of funding. 

Mr Sarfo-Agyapong Kantanka, the Sunyani Municipal Coordinating Director, called for effective collaboration between the Assembly, Civil Society Organisations and the media to raise funds to complete stalled projects. 

He appealed to the media to sensitise the people on the District Assembly concept and help to clear the wrong perceptions a section of the public had on the Assembly. 

Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Secretary of LANET advised the Assembly to be transparent and accountable to the people, saying until that was done, the people would be reluctant to pay their taxes and property rates.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!