Sunyani Municipal Assembly appeals for support to complete projects

By
Dennis Peprah, GNA
Sunyani, April 25, GNA – The Sunyani Municipal
Assembly have appealed for support to complete some on-going projects in the
Municipality.
According to the City authority, delays in the
release of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) had slowed down, and
stalled execution of some essential development projects to enhance the
socio-economic conditions of the people.
Mr Ansu Kumi, the Presiding Member of the
Assembly made the appeal at an interface meeting attended by Assembly Members
(AMs), Civil Society Organisations and some media practitioners on Tuesday in
Sunyani.
It was organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption
Coalition (GACC) with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa,
Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).
The meeting was facilitated by the Sunyani
Chapter of the Local Accountability Network (LANET), a group working to ensure
that the Municipal Assembly was accountable to the people.
Mr Kumi said for some time now the Assembly
had not received the DACF, adding that its Internally-Generated Fund (IGF) was
also not enough to complete some of the on-going projects.
He said the Assembly was putting up a modern
maternity block at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital (SMH), saying that the
project started in 2016 but had delayed because of lack of funds.
Another project which needed public support,
he said was the construction of a Mental Health Unit (MHU) building at the SMH
which had been abandoned.
Mr Kumi said the MHU building was being put up
by MIHOSO International, a health- centred and socio-economic advocacy NGO with
support from Basic Needs Ghana, but could not be completed because of lack of
funding.
Mr Sarfo-Agyapong Kantanka, the Sunyani
Municipal Coordinating Director, called for effective collaboration between the
Assembly, Civil Society Organisations and the media to raise funds to complete
stalled projects.
He appealed to the media to sensitise the
people on the District Assembly concept and help to clear the wrong perceptions
a section of the public had on the Assembly.
Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Secretary of
LANET advised the Assembly to be transparent and accountable to the people,
saying until that was done, the people would be reluctant to pay their taxes
and property rates.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article