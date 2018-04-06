Sunyani Municipal Assembly appeals for support to complete projects

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, April 25, GNA – The Sunyani Municipal Assembly have appealed for support to complete some on-going projects in the Municipality.

According to the City authority, delays in the release of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) had slowed down, and stalled execution of some essential development projects to enhance the socio-economic conditions of the people.

Mr Ansu Kumi, the Presiding Member of the Assembly made the appeal at an interface meeting attended by Assembly Members (AMs), Civil Society Organisations and some media practitioners on Tuesday in Sunyani.

It was organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

The meeting was facilitated by the Sunyani Chapter of the Local Accountability Network (LANET), a group working to ensure that the Municipal Assembly was accountable to the people.

Mr Kumi said for some time now the Assembly had not received the DACF, adding that its Internally-Generated Fund (IGF) was also not enough to complete some of the on-going projects.

He said the Assembly was putting up a modern maternity block at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital (SMH), saying that the project started in 2016 but had delayed because of lack of funds.

Another project which needed public support, he said was the construction of a Mental Health Unit (MHU) building at the SMH which had been abandoned.

Mr Kumi said the MHU building was being put up by MIHOSO International, a health- centred and socio-economic advocacy NGO with support from Basic Needs Ghana, but could not be completed because of lack of funding.

Mr Sarfo-Agyapong Kantanka, the Sunyani Municipal Coordinating Director, called for effective collaboration between the Assembly, Civil Society Organisations and the media to raise funds to complete stalled projects.

He appealed to the media to sensitise the people on the District Assembly concept and help to clear the wrong perceptions a section of the public had on the Assembly.

Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Secretary of LANET advised the Assembly to be transparent and accountable to the people, saying until that was done, the people would be reluctant to pay their taxes and property rates.

GNA