Home | News | Sunyani Municipal Assembly under serious criticisms

Sunyani Municipal Assembly under serious criticisms

Dan Soko

By Dennis Peprah, GNA  

Sunyani, April 25, GNA – The Sunyani Municipal Assembly (SMA) has come under serious criticisms for its failure to engage some of the Assembly Members in carrying out development projects in some of the communities in the Municipality. 

According to some aggrieved members because many of them were uninformed about some contracts and execution of infrastructural projects in their localities, it was difficult for them to monitor those works. 

They raised the concerns at an interface-meeting in Sunyani, organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, a Non-Governmental Oorganisation (NGO). 

The day’s meeting was facilitated by the Sunyani chapter of the Local Accountability Network (LANET), a group working to ensure that the Municipal Assembly was accountable to the people, and attended by some Assembly Members, Civil Society Organisations as well as technocrats and other senior staff of the Assembly. 

Mr Yaw Dordep, the Assemblyman for Benue-Nkwanta Electoral Area said the Assembly did not engage the local people when it was putting up a Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) Compound in the area. 

“The contractor did not execute the project well and because we were ignorant of the contract, we could not monitor it”, he said. 

Mr Nicholas Saddari, the Assemblyman for Baakoniaba said they were elected by their people to represent their interest, but expressed disgust that authorities at the Assembly continued to neglect some of them in project execution. 

He observed that until the various District and Municipal Assemblies actively engaged the members, efforts to deepen the decentralisation system and promote local governance participation would not achieve positive outcomes. 

Madam Ajara Dapaah, the Assembly Woman for New Dormaa Electoral Area, said effective collaboration was required between authorities at Assembly and the Assembly Members for them to identify and address the immediate needs of the localities. 

She appealed to the Management of the Assembly to do well to actively engage them and collate the views of the people whenever it intended to implement any development project in the communities.

But, Mr Ansu Kumi, the Presiding Member of the Assembly entreated the members to exercise restraint, saying the City authorities were not in any position to neglect them. 

He said they played critical roles in the local government system, hence the need for the Assembly to work together with them for mutual benefit. 

Mr Sarfo-Agyapong Kantanka, the Municipal Coordinating Director expressed the hope that the Assembly Members would bury all their differences, forge ahead in unity and address the needs of the respective communities for accelerated development. 

Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Secretary of the LANET urged them to endeavour and regularly interact with the people whose interest they represented, saying until this was done, the Assemblies could not identify and address the basic needs of the communities.

GNA 

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!