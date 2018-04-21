Sunyani Municipal Assembly under serious criticisms

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, April 25, GNA – The Sunyani Municipal Assembly (SMA) has come under serious criticisms for its failure to engage some of the Assembly Members in carrying out development projects in some of the communities in the Municipality.

According to some aggrieved members because many of them were uninformed about some contracts and execution of infrastructural projects in their localities, it was difficult for them to monitor those works.

They raised the concerns at an interface-meeting in Sunyani, organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, a Non-Governmental Oorganisation (NGO).

The day’s meeting was facilitated by the Sunyani chapter of the Local Accountability Network (LANET), a group working to ensure that the Municipal Assembly was accountable to the people, and attended by some Assembly Members, Civil Society Organisations as well as technocrats and other senior staff of the Assembly.

Mr Yaw Dordep, the Assemblyman for Benue-Nkwanta Electoral Area said the Assembly did not engage the local people when it was putting up a Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) Compound in the area.

“The contractor did not execute the project well and because we were ignorant of the contract, we could not monitor it”, he said.

Mr Nicholas Saddari, the Assemblyman for Baakoniaba said they were elected by their people to represent their interest, but expressed disgust that authorities at the Assembly continued to neglect some of them in project execution.

He observed that until the various District and Municipal Assemblies actively engaged the members, efforts to deepen the decentralisation system and promote local governance participation would not achieve positive outcomes.

Madam Ajara Dapaah, the Assembly Woman for New Dormaa Electoral Area, said effective collaboration was required between authorities at Assembly and the Assembly Members for them to identify and address the immediate needs of the localities.

She appealed to the Management of the Assembly to do well to actively engage them and collate the views of the people whenever it intended to implement any development project in the communities.

But, Mr Ansu Kumi, the Presiding Member of the Assembly entreated the members to exercise restraint, saying the City authorities were not in any position to neglect them.

He said they played critical roles in the local government system, hence the need for the Assembly to work together with them for mutual benefit.

Mr Sarfo-Agyapong Kantanka, the Municipal Coordinating Director expressed the hope that the Assembly Members would bury all their differences, forge ahead in unity and address the needs of the respective communities for accelerated development.

Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Secretary of the LANET urged them to endeavour and regularly interact with the people whose interest they represented, saying until this was done, the Assemblies could not identify and address the basic needs of the communities.

