Sunyani Municipal Assembly under serious criticisms

Sunyani, April 25, GNA – The Sunyani Municipal
Assembly (SMA) has come under serious criticisms for its failure to engage some
of the Assembly Members in carrying out development projects in some of the
communities in the Municipality.
According to some aggrieved members because
many of them were uninformed about some contracts and execution of
infrastructural projects in their localities, it was difficult for them to
monitor those works.
They raised the concerns at an
interface-meeting in Sunyani, organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition
(GACC) with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, a
Non-Governmental Oorganisation (NGO).
The day’s meeting was facilitated by the
Sunyani chapter of the Local Accountability Network (LANET), a group working to
ensure that the Municipal Assembly was accountable to the people, and attended
by some Assembly Members, Civil Society Organisations as well as technocrats
and other senior staff of the Assembly.
Mr Yaw Dordep, the Assemblyman for Benue-Nkwanta
Electoral Area said the Assembly did not engage the local people when it was
putting up a Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) Compound in the
area.
“The contractor did not execute the project
well and because we were ignorant of the contract, we could not monitor it”, he
said.
Mr Nicholas Saddari, the Assemblyman for
Baakoniaba said they were elected by their people to represent their interest,
but expressed disgust that authorities at the Assembly continued to neglect
some of them in project execution.
He observed that until the various
District and Municipal Assemblies actively engaged the members, efforts to
deepen the decentralisation system and promote local governance participation
would not achieve positive outcomes.
Madam Ajara Dapaah, the Assembly Woman for New
Dormaa Electoral Area, said effective collaboration was required between
authorities at Assembly and the Assembly Members for them to identify and
address the immediate needs of the localities.
She appealed to the Management of the Assembly
to do well to actively engage them and collate the views of the people whenever
it intended to implement any development project in the communities.
But, Mr Ansu Kumi, the Presiding Member of the
Assembly entreated the members to exercise restraint, saying the City
authorities were not in any position to neglect them.
He said they played critical roles in the
local government system, hence the need for the Assembly to work together with
them for mutual benefit.
Mr Sarfo-Agyapong Kantanka, the Municipal
Coordinating Director expressed the hope that the Assembly Members would bury
all their differences, forge ahead in unity and address the needs of the
respective communities for accelerated development.
Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Secretary of the
LANET urged them to endeavour and regularly interact with the people whose
interest they represented, saying until this was done, the Assemblies could not
identify and address the basic needs of the communities.
GNA
