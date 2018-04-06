NCCE promotes accountability in Bawku West District

By Jerry
Zebilla (U/E), April 25, GNA - The National
Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is implementing the Accountability, Rule
of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme in the Bawku West District of the Upper
East Region to help promote compliance of the law and good governance.
The Programme is funded by the European Union,
in collaboration with the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative
Justice and would also engage the citizenry on the National Anti-Corruption
Action Plan.
Mr Mumuni Alengah, the Bawku West District
Director, NCCE, who announced this at a sensitisation durbar for members of the
Binaba Lorry Station on Tuesday, said corruption had negative effects on the
economy and there was the need to fight it.
Mr Alengah said the Programme targeted areas
including workplaces, traditional authorities and opinion leaders in 40
communities in the District to sensitise them on the fight against the menace.
He said corruption was the abuse of entrusted
power for private gains, and if allowed to grow in the Society, only few
individuals would develop while the majority would suffer in poverty.
Mr Alengah hinted that corruption contained
elements including bribery, kickbacks, nepotism, fraud, embezzlement and
misappropriation of funds meant for the development of the society.
He said even though corruption was caused by
competition for insufficient goods and services, low salaries and limited
opportunities, people should resist the temptation and ensure the right thing was
done.
He said corruption was a major obstacle to
democracy, which disturbed the rule of law and institutional capabilities,
undermined peoples trust in political systems and leadership, impeded business
growth, escalated costs and posed serious legal and reputational risks.
Mr Alengah said environmental degradation was
as a result of bribery and corruption since none of the environmental laws were
enforceable because bribes were paid in return for unrestricted destruction.
He called on all stakeholders to build
partnerships and create transparency and accountability platforms to allow for
the participation of every citizen in the decision-making process.
