NCCE promotes accountability in Bawku West District

Dan Soko

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Zebilla (U/E), April 25, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is implementing the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region to help promote compliance of the law and good governance.

The Programme is funded by the European Union, in collaboration with the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and would also engage the citizenry on the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan.

Mr Mumuni Alengah, the Bawku West District Director, NCCE, who announced this at a sensitisation durbar for members of the Binaba Lorry Station on Tuesday, said corruption had negative effects on the economy and there was the need to fight it.

Mr Alengah said the Programme targeted areas including workplaces, traditional authorities and opinion leaders in 40 communities in the District to sensitise them on the fight against the menace.

He said corruption was the abuse of entrusted power for private gains, and if allowed to grow in the Society, only few individuals would develop while the majority would suffer in poverty.

Mr Alengah hinted that corruption contained elements including bribery, kickbacks, nepotism, fraud, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds meant for the development of the society.

He said even though corruption was caused by competition for insufficient goods and services, low salaries and limited opportunities, people should resist the temptation and ensure the right thing was done.

He said corruption was a major obstacle to democracy, which disturbed the rule of law and institutional capabilities, undermined peoples trust in political systems and leadership, impeded business growth, escalated costs and posed serious legal and reputational risks.

Mr Alengah said environmental degradation was as a result of bribery and corruption since none of the environmental laws were enforceable because bribes were paid in return for unrestricted destruction.

He called on all stakeholders to build partnerships and create transparency and accountability platforms to allow for the participation of every citizen in the decision-making process.

GNA

