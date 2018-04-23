President urges review of universities’ curricular

By
Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, April 25, GNA - President Nana
Akufo-Addo has appealed to universities in the country to take another critical
look at their curricular with the purpose of producing entrepreneurs to help
ensure the country’s economic development.
President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose speech was
read on his behalf by Mr Mohammed Awal, Minister for Business Development
during a special congregation of the University for Development Studies (UDS)
in Tamale on Wednesday, said “I want us to produce graduates, who can fit into
the economy and manage our country’s resources to meet the expectations of our
people.”
The special congregation climaxed the
three-day Africa Leadership Lectures, an annual event introduced by the UDS in
2013, to facilitate and create an environment for a discourse on leadership as
well as provide a platform to inspire positive and innovative leadership.
This year’s lectures, the sixth in the series,
delivered by Mr Pedro Verona Rodrigues Pires, Former President of the Republic
of Cape Verde, focused on topics including “A Vision of the Struggle for Liberation
from Colonialism, A Vision of the Construction of Sovereign States, and African
Challenges.”
As part of the special congregation, the UDS
conferred an honorary Doctorate Degree on Mr Rodrigues Pires in recognition of
his selfless commitment to the service of his country, and his courageous
struggle for the emancipation of the people of Cape Verde.
Mr Rodrigues Pires served two terms as
President of Cape Verde from 2001 to 2011 and in 2011, he won the Mo Ibrahim
Award for Achievement in African Governance.
A total of 263 students graduated with Masters
Degrees in various fields while six others also graduated with Doctorate
Degrees.
President Nana Akufo-Addo said “We need
graduates with competencies to find solutions to our challenges, who will help solve
the problems, who will think deep outside the problems and who, will challenge
the status-quo and bring improvement in the living standards of our people.”
He assured of government’s continued support
for the universities in the country expressing confidence in the graduates of
UDS that they were well-armed to serve the country honestly by coming up with
solutions to her challenges.
He said government recognised the important
roles, university education played in the development of the country more importantly
as it was driven by knowledge, information and ideas assuring that government
would continue to support tertiary education in the country.
He commended UDS for instituting the Africa
Leadership Lectures and urged it to carry on with the discourse on good
governance and leadership on the continent.
Professor Gabriel Teye, Vice-Chancellor of UDS
said the issues of funding tertiary education in the country was a major
challenge adding funding for public universities had been dwindling over the
years affecting vital activities including staff development.
Professor Teye called for useful solutions to
funding tertiary education in the country urging private sector and individuals
to support the universities to train the needed manpower for the development of
the country.
Mr Rodrigues Pires expressed gratitude to UDS
for the honour done him promising his commitment to promote UDS in his country
and the world at large.
GNA
