MoFA should develop SMS portal to benefit farmers - CRI

By
Stephen Asante/Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA
Fumesua (Ash), April 25, GNA - Crop Research
Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, has
impressed on the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to develop a short
messaging service (SMS) portal for farmers.
Dr James Asibuo, of the CRI, said this was
critical to providing farmers with a one-stop shop on critical information on
crop production, market prizes, farm mechanisation and micro-irrigation in
local languages.
This was also to give farmers a better
bargaining power and make them better placed to take decisions about the sale
of produce and the best know-how available to them to improve crop yield.
Dr Asibuo, who was addressing the opening
session of a two-day workshop on affordable smartphone phenotyping for crop
production at Fumesua in the Ejisu Municipality, said it was appropriate for
farmers to apply information technology in their activities.
The programme, organised by the CRI, discussed
topics, including “Breeding and Farming in Ghana”, “Smart Application for Field
Phenotyping”, “Root Phenotyping – Improving Cassava Production” and “Field
Phenotyping – Quantifying Plant Traits for Crops Where They Grow Today and in
the Future”.
The participants, including farmers, plant
breeders, agricultural researchers and scientists, were taken through field
activities on phenotyping and sterile tissue culture.
The programme was designed to build the
capacity of the attendees to use smartphone application for determining plant
biomass and diseases.
The motive is to keep the participants abreast
of the modern trends in agro practices, using the best available technology to
enhance the living conditions of stakeholders along the agricultural value
chain.
Dr Asibuo pointed out that the use of
technology and innovation like improved quality seed and biotech tools had the
potential to boost agricultural production.
He
encouraged private entities to work alongside large companies in out-grower
scheme in order to come out with a large portion of innovations being imported
and adapted to suit the African agriculture market and conditions.
Dr.
Mark Muller-Linow, Plant Scientist at the Institute of Bio and Geo Sciences
(IBG) - Research Centre, Germany, noted that researchers had developed a ‘leaf
pathometry app’, a new portal application for qualifying plant disease
severity.
This is
to enhance the selection of colours indicating healthy and non-healthy
leaf.
GNA
