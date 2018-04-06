BUSAC fund educates PWDs on PfFJs programme

By
Dennis Peprah, GNA
Nkoranza, (B/A), April 25, GNA - The Business
Sector Advocacy Challenge Fund (BUSAC) has organised a day’s training workshop
on the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programme for members of the Ghana
Society for the Physically challenged.
The workshop, held at Nkoranza in the
Brong-Ahafo Region, and attended by about 30 members of the Society, is aimed
at sensitising the participants on the PfFJs to help them to identify key areas
they could benefit from the programme.
MIHOSO International, a Non-Governmental
Organisation working to enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of vulnerable
people in the society, facilitated the workshop with participants selected from
Nkoranza South and Sunyani Municipalities as well as Nkoranza North and
Kintampo South Districts of the region.
Addressing them, Dr Cyril T. Quist, the
Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Agriculture said the PfFJs programme held
numerous economic opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and asked
them to take advantage of it to register.
He suggested that interested participants who
could not do commercial farming to go into home gardening, and cultivate off
season crops, or engage in sales of agricultural inputs.
Dr Quist explained that the programme had
introduced new crops such as; groundnuts, cabbage, lettuce, cassava and
cucumber.
Initially, it covered only maize, rice,
sorghum and vegetables like onions, tomatoes and pepper.
He said the government had made available farm
inputs and certified seeds to be supplied to interested farmers at subsidised
prices and advised the participants and other interested people to visit the
nearest agricultural offices.
Dr Quist expressed discomfort that many of the
beneficiary farmers, who were supplied with inputs and seeds on government’s
subsidised prices could not pay back.
This he said had become a major challenge that
faced the implementation of the programme.
Mr Pontius Ninwiri, the Project Officer of
MIHOSO International noted that public education on the programme needed to be
intensified for more farmers to benefit and lauded the PfFJs programme.
GNA
