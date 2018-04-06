Home | News | BUSAC fund educates PWDs on PfFJs programme

BUSAC fund educates PWDs on PfFJs programme

Dan Soko

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Nkoranza, (B/A), April 25, GNA - The Business Sector Advocacy Challenge Fund (BUSAC) has organised a day’s training workshop on the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programme for members of the Ghana Society for the Physically challenged.

The workshop, held at Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region, and attended by about 30 members of the Society, is aimed at sensitising the participants on the PfFJs to help them to identify key areas they could benefit from the programme.

MIHOSO International, a Non-Governmental Organisation working to enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of vulnerable people in the society, facilitated the workshop with participants selected from Nkoranza South and Sunyani Municipalities as well as Nkoranza North and Kintampo South Districts of the region.

Addressing them, Dr Cyril T. Quist, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Agriculture said the PfFJs programme held numerous economic opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and asked them to take advantage of it to register.

He suggested that interested participants who could not do commercial farming to go into home gardening, and cultivate off season crops, or engage in sales of agricultural inputs.

Dr Quist explained that the programme had introduced new crops such as; groundnuts, cabbage, lettuce, cassava and cucumber.

Initially, it covered only maize, rice, sorghum and vegetables like onions, tomatoes and pepper.

He said the government had made available farm inputs and certified seeds to be supplied to interested farmers at subsidised prices and advised the participants and other interested people to visit the nearest agricultural offices.

Dr Quist expressed discomfort that many of the beneficiary farmers, who were supplied with inputs and seeds on government’s subsidised prices could not pay back.

This he said had become a major challenge that faced the implementation of the programme.

Mr Pontius Ninwiri, the Project Officer of MIHOSO International noted that public education on the programme needed to be intensified for more farmers to benefit and lauded the PfFJs programme.

GNA

