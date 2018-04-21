Commissioner General of GRA tours mining sites

Mildred
Bankyim (W/R), April 25, GNA - Mr Paul Kofi
Nti, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has taken a
two-day tour to the operational sites of some mining giants in the Western
Region to acquaint himself with their operations and tax compliance.
Members of the team, including the Chief
Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Suleman Koney, and
journalists, first stopped over at the Africa Mining Services, the largest
contract mining company in the Region.
At the mines, Ms Maureen Balibi-Boye, the Tax
Manager, expressed her frustrations with the delay of checklist from the Ghana
Ports and Harbours Authority, which always came with additional cost.
She also complained about duty issues on
exemptions, import through the borders and associated high cost of doing
businesses, which affected profit margins and taxes.
Reacting to the concerns, Mr Nti said:
"Henceforth, items on mining list would be subjected to annual review… We
want to see industries stay in business for a long period”.
“All we want is transparency, clarity and
truthfulness in the business relationship…We are looking at putting the mining
list in draft and chapters for easy reference, meanwhile, exemptions to
companies and other support services are not transferable”.
The team also engaged the Ghana Manganese
Company where the General Manager, Mr Joseph Ampong, explained that the company
had put in place interventions to enable it to stay in business.
He said the company, which had existed for 100
years, was looking at plant expansion, rail works to facilitate haulage and
increase its exploration works to enable it to produce more.
Mr Ampong described 2018 as a difficult fiscal
year due to lots of outstanding activities, which must be carried out to
compensate for the needed plan of expansion and growth and expressed the hope
that business would pick up by 2019.
Mr Nti lauded the compliance level of the
company as shown in their Audit Report and prayed that the change in management
could make them more compliant.
At Goldfields Tarkwa Mines, Mr Stephen Osei
Bempah, the General Manager, said the Mine had nine more years of active mining
whilst the remaining six years would be concentrated on stockpiles.
He said the Mine opted for contract mining to
save cost and invest more in exploration to see if the mining life could be
increased beyond the nine years.
“Our aim is to undergo aggressive exploration
to expand the Mine to about 2030,” he said.
The team ended the tour at Karl Tyre where
rethreading and repairs were carried out on giant tyres used by mining
companies.
The Commissioner-General said entrenching best
practices in the tax administration was important in the quest for economic growth
and "that is why I have come to know the reality on the ground …we want to
walk to the tax payer".
