Home | News | Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

Chiana Health Center In Urgent Need Of Snake Vaccines

Dan Soko

Management of the Chaina Health Centre (CHC) in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, have appealed to the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to as a matter of urgency provide anti-snake vaccines to treat victims of snake bites.

The facility serves about 825 communities annually and records high cases of snake bites and therefore the needed to stock the facility with some vaccines as the farming season got close.

The situation has become worrying to residence, farmers and traders who do business in the Chiana town and its immediate environment.

Victims of snake bites from the area travel long distances to nearby districts such as the Builsa North and the Kassena-Nankana Municipality to access anti-snakes vaccines or risk dying where they cannot immediately have the vaccines.

The Avoyam Missions International, a community based religious organization working to promote the plight of the poor and most vulnerable in society made this known at the weekend, when it donated six wheel chairs to the Centre to promote quality health care delivery and to boost the logistics needs of the facility.

Apostle Stephen Avoyam, Executive Director in charge of the Missions, said the organization was charged to help alleviate poverty in the Chaina-Paga area.

He said the NGO was supporting women with funds and training to enable them venture into shea-butter extraction, and soap making among others to empower them economically to reduce their vulnerability in society.

Apostle Avoyam called on stakeholders, individual philanthropists, non-governmental organizations and other development partners to support and provide the essential needs of members of the community, especially on health, education and improving the socio-economic lives of the people in the area.

Madam Cindy Sulemana, Medical Assistant for the Centre who received the items, confirmed the high rate of snake bites, and said it would be prudent to stock the Centre with the requisite vaccines to enable it treat snake bite cases recorded.

Madam Sulemana indicated that snake bite was rampant in the area and said the Centre received five to 10 cases a day, adding that some were referred cases from other facilities to the Centre, while others were from communities in the Upper West Region that were close to Chiana.

Madam Sulemana lauded the efforts of the organization and said the donation was timely, as the Centre operated with only a wheel chair and added that it would go a long way to complement some of the health needs of the Centre.

GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!