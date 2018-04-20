When you meet Satan ask for his NDC ID card - Kennedy Agyapong

play videoKennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has said Satan is a member of NDC.

According to him, when you are walking to Church and you encounter the devil, you should ask him for his NDC membership card.

Speaking on Adom T.V’s Badwam Tuesday, he said the NDC are diabolic for shouting former President Mahama’s name whenever President Akufo-Addo sees to the completion of a project his predecessor started.

He said Mr Akufo-Addo could have also chosen to ignore projects initiated by his predecessor and started his own, as NDC also did, he alleged.