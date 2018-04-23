Home | News | Politics in Ghana fast deteriorating; need for national discussion - Andrew Awuni

Politics of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Andrew Awuni 011Founder of Centre for Freedom and Accuracy, Andrew Awuni

Founder of Centre for Freedom and Accuracy and former spokesperson for President John Agyekum Kufuor, Mr. Andrew Awuni is proposing a national dialogue about which way the country is heading amidst the deteriorating state of politics.

“Things are getting out of hands in our politics. It’s time for us to hold a national discussion about which way we are going”, he disclosed on Angel Fm’s morning show hosted by Kwame Tanko in Kumasi Tuesday and monitored by MyNewsGH.com

Expressing his worry about the state of politics in the country, he said both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have always made national issues a needless debate. “This is not what we need”. He chided.

“All we need is that our politics is deteriorating; things are getting out of hand in the country” he lamented and urged leaders to wake up and make things right.

Mr. Awuni, in his interview also reprimanded the religious bodies saying churches have now become tainted adding that it hurts that churches have also become tainted to the extent there are no any other institutions to call upon.

Commenting on the Ghana-US military deal and the controversial list of Presidential Staffers, Mr Awuni did not mince words in saying that both the NDC and NPP are playing the game of “tit-for-tat”.

“Should the NDC come to power the next day, they will continue because some people have taken control of politics on all sides.

But Mr. Awuni described the debate as “totally unnecessary” adding that, there are other serious issues to be discussed and not what the politicians are claiming to be.

