Home | News | Veep was right about the employment of 10,000 nurses - Health Ministry PRO

Veep was right about the employment of 10,000 nurses - Health Ministry PRO

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dr Bawumia PoliceDr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Health, Mr Robert Cudjoe has denied conflicting claims made by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that 10,000 will be employed through Nation Builders’ Corps which will be launched on May 1, 2018.

Dr Bawumia at the 2018 Annual Health Summit in Accra, said the health workers will be engaged for up to 3 years under the health module of the Nation Builders’ Corps.

These include; unemployed nurses and health assistants will be posted to serve in various communities that are without professional health workers.

“We also are very cognizant of the importance of making sure there is adequate staffing of the medical facilities. We have 7 models for the national builders’ corps and one of the modules is the health model. We have quite a number of nurses and health assistants who are sitting at home. They’ve qualified for years and they have not been engaged,” he during the event.

But another story that was carried on some news portal attributed to Mr Cudjoe sought to suggest the Health Ministry was not aware of the latest development but he has since denied making such comments.

According to him, the Vice President stated exactly the Ministry’s position on the matter.

Read his response below;

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Sandema Nab

April 23, 2018

How Ghana's Bamboo Bicycle Conception Was Stolen By A Belgian

April 23, 2018

Is Africa Ready To Put Every Child In The Classroom?

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!