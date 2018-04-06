Veep was right about the employment of 10,000 nurses - Health Ministry PRO

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Health, Mr Robert Cudjoe has denied conflicting claims made by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that 10,000 will be employed through Nation Builders’ Corps which will be launched on May 1, 2018.

Dr Bawumia at the 2018 Annual Health Summit in Accra, said the health workers will be engaged for up to 3 years under the health module of the Nation Builders’ Corps.

These include; unemployed nurses and health assistants will be posted to serve in various communities that are without professional health workers.

“We also are very cognizant of the importance of making sure there is adequate staffing of the medical facilities. We have 7 models for the national builders’ corps and one of the modules is the health model. We have quite a number of nurses and health assistants who are sitting at home. They’ve qualified for years and they have not been engaged,” he during the event.

But another story that was carried on some news portal attributed to Mr Cudjoe sought to suggest the Health Ministry was not aware of the latest development but he has since denied making such comments.

According to him, the Vice President stated exactly the Ministry’s position on the matter.

